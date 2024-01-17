Poland's New Justice Minister Commands Deputies to Take Leave Amidst Legal Struggles

In an unprecedented move, Adam Bodnar, the freshly appointed Justice Minister and Prosecutor General of Poland, has directed three deputies of the prosecutor general to embark on a compulsory 42-day leave. These senior officials, namely Michal Ostrowski, Tomasz Janeczek, and Robert Hernand, will be on leave from January 18 to March 15. This unexpected mandate is reportedly linked to the resolution of complications concerning the deputies' excessive accumulated leave, which astonishingly ranges from 87 to 151 workdays.

Advertisment

The decision is also perceived as a reaction to a conflict that surged following Bodnar's attempt to oust Dariusz Barski from the position of national prosecutor on January 12. The Justice Ministry maintains that Barski's reinstatement into service from retirement by the previous Justice Minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, on February 16, 2022, lacks legal grounding as Barski did not satisfy the requisite conditions for the role.

Resistance from the National Prosecutor's Office

The National Prosecutor's Office has staunchly resisted Bodnar's reforms, asserting that Barski remains the national prosecutor and dismissing Bodnar's communications as legally ineffective. The office further emphasized that the dismissal of a National Prosecutor necessitates presidential consent, a prerogative they claim has not been fulfilled.

On January 13, the deputies resisted the appointment of Jacek Bilewicz as the acting head of the National Prosecutor's Office, labeling it as illegal and against the required presidential approval for dismissing the first deputy of the prosecutor general.