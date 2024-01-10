en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Poland’s First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Poland’s First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy

In an unprecedented turn of events in Poland, Members of Parliament Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik were arrested on January 9, 2024. The incident occurred amidst their visit to President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace. The arrests, deemed as a flagrant violation of political immunity, have sent shockwaves across the nation, marking the first instance of political imprisonment since the fall of communism in 1989.

Unlawful Arrests Spark Outrage

Kamiński and Wąsik, both holding political immunity and previously pardoned by President Duda in 2015, have been branded as Poland’s first political prisoners in the post-communist era. Critics have described their arrests as unconstitutional and unlawful, triggering widespread disapproval and outrage.

Kamiński Initiates Hunger Strike

Mariusz Kamiński, a luminary in anti-corruption efforts and a staunch advocate for democracy during the communist era, has retaliated by initiating a hunger strike. He perceives his imprisonment as an act of political vengeance and demands the immediate release of all former management members of the Central Anticorruption Bureau (CBA), who were pardoned in 2015.

Political Heavyweights Condemn The Arrests

Mateusz Morawiecki, former Prime Minister and Vice President of the Law and Justice Party (PiS), has lambasted the arrests as a blatant disregard for the rule of law. He has called for international intervention, urging global organizations and Western democracies to oppose what he describes as Donald Tusk’s government’s disdain for Western democratic norms.

The implications of these arrests are far-reaching, casting a shadow over Poland’s democratic ethos and triggering a global outcry. As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on Poland, waiting to see how the nation addresses this crisis that has put its democratic integrity under scrutiny.

0
Human Rights Poland Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
5 mins ago
US Voices Concern Over Alleged Human Rights Violations in Sri Lanka's 'Yukthiya' Operation
The United States, stepping in as a global sentinel of human rights, has unveiled its disquiet over the alleged human rights violations transpiring during Sri Lanka’s ‘Yukthiya’ Operation. The operation, helmed by the police and the Ministry of Public Security in Sri Lanka, is aimed at quashing drug trafficking. However, it has been beleaguered by
US Voices Concern Over Alleged Human Rights Violations in Sri Lanka's 'Yukthiya' Operation
Psychological Safety in the Workplace: A Key to Employee Retention and Motivation
29 mins ago
Psychological Safety in the Workplace: A Key to Employee Retention and Motivation
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
38 mins ago
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
Spanish President Sánchez Calls for Adherence to International Law in Gaza Conflict
13 mins ago
Spanish President Sánchez Calls for Adherence to International Law in Gaza Conflict
Suspension of Indiana University Professor Stirs Concerns for Academic Freedom
16 mins ago
Suspension of Indiana University Professor Stirs Concerns for Academic Freedom
Ukrainian Church Leader Echoes Fight for Freedom Amidst Russian Invasion
25 mins ago
Ukrainian Church Leader Echoes Fight for Freedom Amidst Russian Invasion
Latest Headlines
World News
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
19 seconds
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
Travis Kelce's Valentine Challenge: Making it Special for Taylor Swift
29 seconds
Travis Kelce's Valentine Challenge: Making it Special for Taylor Swift
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
44 seconds
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
48 seconds
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
John Lineker Praises ONE Championship's Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback
1 min
John Lineker Praises ONE Championship's Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
2 mins
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
3 mins
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
4 mins
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
5 mins
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app