Law

Poland’s Constitutional Crisis: Presidential Pardons Stir Debate on Rule of Law

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
Poland’s Constitutional Crisis: Presidential Pardons Stir Debate on Rule of Law

In a move that has intensified Poland’s ongoing constitutional crisis, President Andrzej Duda has issued pardons to Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik, two prominent politicians from the Law and Justice (PiS) party. The pair, both former heads of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA), were convicted of fabricating documents and illegal surveillance during a 2006-2007 sting operation. This controversial act of clemency by Duda, who also hails from the same party, has brought into focus the president’s authority to pardon individuals even before the conclusion of their legal appeal processes.

Presidential Pardons: Legal Prerogative or ‘Blank Cheque’?

These pardons, first enacted in 2015, have sparked a discourse that could redefine the Polish political landscape. Critics contend that such a precedent could be interpreted as a ‘blank cheque’ for future PiS politicians, effectively placing them above the law and undermining the sanctity of judicial authority. The international press, for the most part, has thrown its weight behind the new government led by Donald Tusk, who is seen as a champion for the restoration of the rule of law in Poland.

The Controversy: GB News and the PiS

Strikingly, GB News, a British news channel known for its populist leanings, stands as an outlier in this narrative. Journalist and former Brexit leader Nigel Farage has used this platform to host PiS politicians Dominik Tarczyński and Mateusz Morawiecki. They have used this forum to voice their criticism against Tusk’s media reforms, calling them a forceful ‘liquidation’ of state media, a claim that is contested for its accuracy. Notably, GB News is yet to report on the current developments involving the pardons.

Power Struggle: PiS versus the Liberal Media

Contrastingly, liberal media outlets like the New York Times have framed the situation as a power struggle, with headlines underscoring the persistent resistance from the right-wing Law and Justice party. As this complex situation unfolds, the world watches with bated breath, wondering if the Polish political landscape is on the precipice of a seismic shift. The actions of President Duda, the stance of the PiS, and the response of the international community will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Polish democracy.

Law Poland Politics
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

