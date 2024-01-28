Poland's Centrist Civic Coalition Proposes Bill to Legalize Abortion on Demand Up to 12th Week

In a significant move, Poland's newly elected Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, and his centrist Civic Coalition (KO) group, are steering Poland towards a potential shift in the country's strict abortion regulations. The group is set to introduce a bill to parliament, proposing the legalization of abortion on demand up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

Proposed Changes and Provisions

The proposed legislation, if passed, would repeal the near-total ban on abortion enforced by the previous government of the Law and Justice (PiS) party. The proposed law would be more liberal than the one in place before the ban, allowing terminations after 12 weeks under specific conditions. These conditions include threats to the woman's life or health, pregnancy resulting from a crime, or foetal birth defects.

Under this new legislation, abortion services would be available free of charge for those under public healthcare. Additionally, public-funded healthcare providers would be obligated to offer abortions, with provisions in place for doctors who refuse to provide these services on conscience grounds.

Opposition and Challenges

Despite the progressive nature of the bill, it faces substantial opposition from conservative factions within Tusk's own coalition. The centre-right Third Way (Trzecia Droga) group, in particular, is opposing the proposed changes. Furthermore, there is a potential for a veto from President Andrzej Duda or for the law to be annulled by the PiS-dominated constitutional court.

Contextual Background

The current abortion law in Poland, enforced in January 2021, only permits abortions in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother's health is at risk. This strict law led to widespread protests across the country. The proposed changes by Tusk's coalition mark a significant shift in Poland's political landscape, potentially easing the restrictive measures on emergency contraception and abortion access.