In an incident underscoring the importance of historical accuracy, Poland has called on the European Commission to rectify a social media post which incorrectly linked Auschwitz to Poland, rather than Nazi Germany.

The post was part of a video shared on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, where commissioners read out the names of Holocaust victims, with some captions erroneously identifying Auschwitz as being in Poland.

Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, asserted that Auschwitz was established under German occupation, pointing out the need to rectify the misleading representation. The camp was constructed and administered by Nazi Germany during World War II, a fact that the minister insisted should be clearly stated. Reflecting the sensitivity of Poles towards this misrepresentation, the speaker of the Polish parliament, Szymon Holownia, welcomed the correction.

Historical Context

The history of Auschwitz is deeply intertwined with the brutal German occupation of Poland during World War II. Approximately 6 million Polish citizens lost their lives during this period, including 3 million Jews. Auschwitz-Birkenau, a German Nazi extermination camp, was at the heart of this genocide, where about 1.1 million individuals, primarily Jews, were murdered. The historical context of Auschwitz and its establishment by Nazi Germany is of paramount importance to Poles and is a crucial part of World War II's narrative.

Poland has legislation in place that criminalizes the false attribution of Nazi Germany's atrocities to Poles on Polish soil. This law underscores the nation's commitment to maintaining historical accuracy and protecting its national reputation.

The European Commission's correction of the video captions to 'Auschwitz, German Nazi extermination camp' reflects an acknowledgment of this historical truth, emphasizing the importance of correctly attributing historical facts.