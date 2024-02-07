Poland Township Police Levy: A Balancing Act Between Public Safety and Tax Burden

Poland Township, Ohio, is once again poised to discuss a police levy set to appear on the March ballot, following its failure in the previous November election. This crucial issue comes to the fore as township trustees plan a public meeting on Wednesday, February 7, at 6 p.m. at the township administration building on Dobbins Road. This meeting is aimed at helping residents understand the implications of the proposed levy, which is intended to replace two earlier issues. The stakes are high, with the township potentially facing an annual loss of $230,000 if the levy does not pass.

Advertisment

Understanding the Police Levy

A group championing the Poland Township Police Levy is planning two town hall meetings to address residents' queries and concerns. These meetings will serve as a platform for township trustees, the Fiscal Officer, Police Chief, and committee members supporting the township's safety forces to interact with the public. The current expense levy, first passed in 1978, lapsed last year after voters turned down a 0.98 mill levy.

A Revised Proposal

Advertisment

In an effort to ensure its passage, the proposed levy has been scaled down to 0.73 mills. Advocates assert that this reduction will make the levy more acceptable to voters. The new levy, if approved, is projected to cost property owners $26 annually for properties valued at $100,000, $52 for those worth $200,000, and $78 for properties assessed at $300,000.

What's at Stake?

The fate of this levy will be decided during the March 19, 2024, election. It presents a crucial decision for residents of Poland Township, as a failure to pass the levy could result in significant financial losses. For those unable to participate in the February 7 meeting, another public meeting has been scheduled for February 21. This continued dialogue underscores the importance of the levy and the potential impact on the community's safety resources.