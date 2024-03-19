Poland Reignites WWII Reparations Debate with Germany: Seeking Justice and Compensation

Almost 85 years after the German invasion of Poland triggered the start of World War II, the question of whether Germany should pay reparations to its neighbor is back on the table. After the first official visit to Berlin by the new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, there are many signs of normalization in the Polish-German relationship. However, the issue of compensation remains unresolved, with Poland and Germany still haunted by their difficult past.

Historical Debts and Diplomatic Dialogues

Settling the bill would be historically justified, Donald Tusk, the newly elected Polish Prime Minister, told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his first official visit to Berlin in February. Tusk, a former European Commission president, said that Germany still has work to do on the issue of moral and material compensation, but added that the subject should not be allowed to poison relations between Germany and Poland in the future. Two weeks earlier, at a meeting in Berlin with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski had called on the German government to think creatively about finding a form of compensation for Poland's losses in World War II.

Legal Perspectives and Public Opinions

Demands for compensation are not new. For eight years, the previous right-wing nationalist PiS government used anti-German rhetoric to try to score points with its domestic audience. The PiS leader, former Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, repeatedly emphasized that Germany had not yet settled its historic debt. His government calculated that Germany owed Poland more than 1.3 trillion, which represents payment for the forced labor of around 2.1 million Poles, the loss of eastern territories to the Soviet Union, and the stolen lives of some 196,000 Polish children who were forcibly Germanized. In September 2022, the Sejm, Poland's parliament, passed a resolution calling on Germany to accept responsibility. It was supported by some members of what was then the opposition, including Tusk.

Future Prospects and Cooperative Efforts

Since the change of leadership in Warsaw, the reparations debate has reignited. In late February, at a ceremony to confer awards on the authors of the report on war damages, President Andrzej Duda described Tusk's waiving of reparation claims as a disgrace. He also questioned Poland's 1953 declaration of renunciation, which Germany considers binding. Markus Meckel, who became foreign minister of East Germany after the country's first democratic election in 1990, explained why reparations were taboo for Poland even after German reunification. The prevailing opinion today in both Berlin and Warsaw is that while the issue of reparations may have been settled in terms of international law, at a moral level, it remains unresolved. Berlin has expressed willingness to cooperate on the issue, emphasizing a partnership-based exchange with the Polish side on questions of remembrance and the processing of their difficult shared history.