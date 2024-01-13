Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor

Poland has been gripped by a recent controversy over the appointment of Prosecutor Jacek Bilewicz to the role of Acting National Prosecutor, a position that has come under scrutiny for its supposed non-existence under the Prosecution Law. The situation has ignited a legal and political firestorm, with Deputy Prosecutors General contesting the appointment’s legality and asserting it as a maneuver to bypass the proper dismissal procedures.

Unlawful Appointment Claims

Leading the charge against the appointment is Deputy Prosecutors General, helmed by Adam Bodnar. They argue that the appointment was executed without adherence to the appropriate legal procedures, rendering it invalid. Central to their argument is the allegation that Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Adam Bodnar, in tandem with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, unlawfully created the new position as a means to circumvent the legal process for dismissing the First Deputy Prosecutor General, a course of action that necessitates the President’s explicit written consent.

Deputy Prosecutors General’s Response

The Deputy Prosecutors General, a formidable line-up including Krzysztof Sierak, Micha Ostrowski, Robert Hernand, Beata Marczak, Krzysztof Urbaniak, Tomasz Janeczek, and Andrzej Pozorski, have thrown down the gauntlet, declaring their intent to deploy all available legal mechanisms to contest any unauthorized removal of the National Prosecutor. Their goal is to thwart any attempts to exploit the prosecutor’s office for political agendas.

Impending Legal Examination

The actions of the implicated officials, namely, Adam Bodnar, Donald Tusk, and Jacek Bilewicz, are poised to undergo legal examination. This controversy is the latest episode in the ongoing political turmoil in Poland, following the ascension of pro-EU parties and their pledge to overturn the policies of the preceding nationalist administration. The illicit actions of public officials are on the brink of being subjected to legal scrutiny, and the Deputy Prosecutors General are steadfast in their commitment to counter any attempts to unlawfully remove the National Prosecutor and manipulate the prosecutor’s office for political gain.