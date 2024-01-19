Poland Appoints Radwan-Röhrenschef, Wiśniewski as New Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs

In a move showcasing Poland's unwavering commitment to European integration and international diplomacy, the country has announced the appointment of renowned sociologist Mrs. Anna Radwan-Röhrenschef and seasoned diplomat Mr. Jakub Wiśniewski as new deputy ministers of foreign affairs.

Mrs. Anna Radwan-Röhrenschef, a distinguished sociologist and alumna of the University of Warsaw, has been recognized for her tireless efforts in promoting European unity. A product of the Institute of Applied Social Sciences, she completed her postgraduate European studies at the European Center. She is the founder of the en Europa Institute and served as the head of the Polish Foundation Robert Schuman from 2006 to 2015.

Adept in English, French, and German, Radwan-Röhrenschef is also an accomplished author, with works that include a monograph on Schuman and his vision of Europe, underlining her deep understanding of the continent's geopolitical landscape.

Jakub Wiśniewski: A Diplomat with a Strong Social Policy Background

Mr. Jakub Wiśniewski, on the other hand, brings with him a unique blend of political acumen and social policy insight, holding a Ph.D. in political science with a specialization in social policy. His research explored the evolution of Swedish and British social policy models between 1993 and 2003, a testament to his comprehensive grasp of international social dynamics.

Wiśniewski's distinguished career includes a tenure at the Office of the Committee for European Integration and as director of the Foreign Policy Strategy Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has also served as the Permanent Representative of Poland to the OECD and as a vice-president of the think-tank Globsec. A member of the Polish-Czech Forum, Wiśniewski is fluent in French, English, and Slovak, and is a father to three children.

A Pro-Brussels Orientation

The appointment of Radwan-Röhrenschef and Wiśniewski underscores a strong pro-Brussels orientation within the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It signals Poland's continued commitment to not only play an active role in the European Union but also strengthen its diplomatic ties with the global community.