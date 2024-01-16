Poland and Latvia Back Ukraine's Stand on Russia Peace Talks

In a recent gathering at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Andrzej Duda of Poland expressed his support and understanding for Ukraine's refusal to negotiate with Russia under the prevailing circumstances. Duda communicated that Ukraine's reluctance to engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, given Russia's aggressive stance and Ukraine's clear position since the conflict's inception, was entirely justified.

Stalled Peace Talks

A meeting involving national security advisors failed to make headway towards resolving the conflict. Ukraine's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, reiterated his country's commitment to a 10-point peace formula. This formula demands the restoration of its territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops. Duda voiced that the conflict could only find resolution through Russia's full withdrawal from Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Support from Latvia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs mirrored Duda's sentiments. He advocated for a shift in the West's strategy of backing Ukraine. Instead of merely sustaining Ukraine's resistance, he urged actively pursuing its victory. Rinkēvičs criticized calls for political discussions, highlighting Putin's readiness to continue the conflict and his questioning of Ukraine's statehood. He also expressed optimism for common sense to prevail in supporting Ukraine, particularly in light of the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Strengthening Alliances

Daiga Mieriņa, the speaker of the Latvian parliament, paid a visit to Ukraine to bolster the alliance between the two countries. Latvia pledged over 1% of its GDP towards military assistance for Ukraine, announcing a new military aid package. This package includes howitzers, drones, and munitions. Additionally, non-military assistance exceeding 500 million euros was pledged for Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. President Zelensky also garnered pledges of long-term support from Lithuania and Estonia during his Baltic tour.