en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries

In a robust rebuttal to allegations linking him to Togbe Afede XIV, Ralph Poku-Adusei, the aspirant for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary seat for Bekwai constituency, has categorically denied any such associations. The allegations were raised by Joseph Osei-Wusu, also known as Joe Wise, the sitting MP for Bekwai and First Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament.

Claims and Counter-Claims

Joe Wise, in a meeting with delegates, alluded that Poku-Adusei could only withdraw from the primaries if the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State intervenes. Responding to these claims via a phone interview with Asaase News, Poku-Adusei firmly refuted any business ties with Togbe Afede, describing the allegations as attempts to smear his reputation.

Calling for Evidence

Going beyond mere denials, Poku-Adusei challenged the veracity of the claims. He called these allegations baseless and demanded concrete evidence to support them. The parliamentary hopeful emphasized that he has never entered into any business transactions with the traditional ruler.

Focus on Bekwai’s Welfare

Despite the controversy, Poku-Adusei reaffirmed his commitment to his political aspirations and the welfare of Bekwai’s residents. He urged the public to disregard the unfounded allegations and reassured his dedication to upholding his principles and values for the betterment of the Bekwai constituency.

0
Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
8 mins ago
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
Renowned Ghanaian politician and founder of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has announced that he will steer clear of the 2024 presidential race. Instead, his political compass is now pointing towards the position of Chief Executive for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality. This significant shift in his political trajectory was disclosed through
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
5 hours ago
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's Ten Key Achievements at NEIP: A New Dawn for Ghanaian Entrepreneurship
6 hours ago
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's Ten Key Achievements at NEIP: A New Dawn for Ghanaian Entrepreneurship
Vision Project: A New Ray of Hope for the Ghana Blind Union
9 mins ago
Vision Project: A New Ray of Hope for the Ghana Blind Union
Bishop Obinim Renounces Supernatural Claims Amid Church Decline
3 hours ago
Bishop Obinim Renounces Supernatural Claims Amid Church Decline
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, Says Mussa Dankwa
4 hours ago
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, Says Mussa Dankwa
Latest Headlines
World News
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
6 seconds
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
9 seconds
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
45 seconds
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
50 seconds
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
1 min
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
1 min
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
1 min
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
2 mins
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
2 mins
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
55 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app