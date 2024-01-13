Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries

In a robust rebuttal to allegations linking him to Togbe Afede XIV, Ralph Poku-Adusei, the aspirant for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary seat for Bekwai constituency, has categorically denied any such associations. The allegations were raised by Joseph Osei-Wusu, also known as Joe Wise, the sitting MP for Bekwai and First Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament.

Claims and Counter-Claims

Joe Wise, in a meeting with delegates, alluded that Poku-Adusei could only withdraw from the primaries if the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State intervenes. Responding to these claims via a phone interview with Asaase News, Poku-Adusei firmly refuted any business ties with Togbe Afede, describing the allegations as attempts to smear his reputation.

Calling for Evidence

Going beyond mere denials, Poku-Adusei challenged the veracity of the claims. He called these allegations baseless and demanded concrete evidence to support them. The parliamentary hopeful emphasized that he has never entered into any business transactions with the traditional ruler.

Focus on Bekwai’s Welfare

Despite the controversy, Poku-Adusei reaffirmed his commitment to his political aspirations and the welfare of Bekwai’s residents. He urged the public to disregard the unfounded allegations and reassured his dedication to upholding his principles and values for the betterment of the Bekwai constituency.