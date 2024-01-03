PNP’s Dayton Campbell Refutes Defamation Allegations in Lawsuit by Daryl Vaz

Dr. Dayton Campbell, General Secretary of the People’s National Party (PNP), has responded to a defamation lawsuit filed against him by Cabinet Minister Daryl Vaz. The lawsuit stems from allegations of character assassination following remarks made by Campbell at a PNP conference last July in Clarendon North Western. Defending his comments as ‘fair comment’ and ‘qualified privilege,’ Campbell asserts they were matters of public interest, not a targeted attempt to damage Vaz’s reputation.

Campbell’s Defense

Shena Stubbs-Gibson, Campbell’s attorney, expressed confidence in his defense, which was filed in the Supreme Court. Campbell denies any implication of Vaz in wrongdoing, challenging the minister to prove that his comments caused serious injury to his reputation and feelings. He further refutes any intention to use his comments for political gain or harm.

The Controversial Statement

The root of the lawsuit is a 2015 murder-plot rumor involving a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporter, which Campbell referenced in his speech. Vaz claims these comments were part of a long-standing smear campaign against him by the PNP.

Additional Lawsuits and Vaz’s Claims

In addition to Vaz’s lawsuit, Campbell faces two more lawsuits from James Robertson and Othneil Lawrence over the same statement. Vaz seeks general, exemplary, and aggravated damages, as well as an injunction to prevent Campbell from repeating the allegations. Campbell, however, is contesting the claim for aggravated and exemplary damages, challenging Vaz to prove that serious injury was sustained to his reputation and person.