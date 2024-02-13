PNP Confident of Victory in Westmoreland Despite Poll Disputes

Amidst the whirlwind of speculation and anticipation surrounding the upcoming local government elections, the general secretary of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr. Dayton Campbell, is disputing poll results and standing firm in his conviction that the PNP will emerge victorious in Westmoreland. This bold assertion is based on internal polls conducted across nine out of the fourteen divisions in the parish.

PNP's Confidence in Westmoreland

Dr. Campbell's optimism is not unfounded. The internal polls, spearheaded by Don Anderson's Market Research Services Limited, reveal that the PNP is currently leading in seven out of the nine divisions that have been polled. Despite the defection of some councillors to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) since the 2016 local government elections, Dr. Campbell remains steadfast in his belief that the PNP will reclaim its lost ground.

Dr. Campbell states, "Our internal polls paint a different picture than what is being portrayed in the media. We are confident that we will regain our footing in Westmoreland and secure the majority of seats in the upcoming elections."

The Eastern Westmoreland Sweep

One of the most promising prospects for the PNP lies in Eastern Westmoreland, where the party is projected to sweep all seats. With double-digit leads in all seats, the PNP is poised to make significant gains in this region. Dr. Campbell attributes this projected success to the party's unwavering commitment to the people of Westmoreland and their dedication to addressing the pressing issues that matter most to them.

Central and Western Westmoreland: Comfortable Leads and Future Plans

In central Westmoreland, the PNP is also enjoying comfortable leads, further bolstering Dr. Campbell's confidence in the party's overall performance. As for Western Westmoreland, the party plans to complete polls in the region soon, with high hopes of securing additional seats.

While the Nationwide/Bluedot polls suggest that the PNP is currently leading in only four parishes, Dr. Campbell maintains that evaluating support at the divisional level, rather than the parish level, provides a more accurate representation of the party's standing. By focusing on the divisions, the PNP can better assess its strengths and weaknesses, ultimately leading to a more informed and effective campaign strategy.

As the local government elections on February 26 draw near, the PNP is keenly aware of the challenges that lie ahead. However, with Dr. Campbell's steadfast leadership and the party's unwavering commitment to the people of Jamaica, they remain hopeful that they will emerge victorious in Westmoreland and beyond.

In Dr. Campbell's own words, "We must remain focused and not become complacent. Our goal is to serve the people of Jamaica to the best of our ability, and we will stop at nothing to ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are met."