PNG Prime Minister Marape Engages in Labor Mobility Talks

Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea (PNG) is currently in Canberra, Australia, engaging in high-level discussions aimed at opening up new avenues for PNG workers. At the heart of these conversations lies the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (Palm) program, a labor mobility scheme that has, over the years, seen a steady stream of PNG workers—fruit pickers, farm hands, and the like—make their way to Australia. These talks are expected to catalyze a significant surge in the number of these seasonal workers migrating Down Under.

Advertisment

Paving the Way for Increased Labor Mobility

These discussions aren't merely about increasing numbers; they're about establishing, cementing, and expanding opportunities. They're about ensuring that the PNG workforce is not just a part of the Australian labor market, but a significant, contributing entity. The anticipation is that the outcomes of these talks will go beyond the immediate and create a ripple effect, leading to a steady and sustainable increase in the number of PNG workers migrating to Australia.

A Multifaceted Agenda

Advertisment

Accompanying Prime Minister Marape is Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko, who has met with Australian cabinet ministers to carve out the official agenda for Marape's visit. The agreed announcements cover a broad spectrum—from law and justice, immigration, climate funding, to critical infrastructure investments, and scholarships. This breadth of topics underscores the complexity and depth of the PNG-Australia relationship.

Reinforcing Bilateral Security Agreement

But the discussions around labor mobility aren't happening in isolation. Amidst concerns over potential security cooperation with China, Minister Tkatchenko has affirmed PNG's allegiance to its traditional security partners. This affirmation reinforces the Bilateral Security Agreement between PNG and Australia. It also highlights the need to implement key issues identified in the bilateral partnership, including, but not limited to, labor mobility.