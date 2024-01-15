PNG Police Commanders Raise Concerns Over Delayed Fund Remittance Amidst Annual Budget Meeting

In a dramatic turn of events during the 2024 annual budget meeting, provincial police commanders in Papua New Guinea have voiced their concerns over the significant delays in fund remittance from the police headquarters. This financial lag has had severe consequences on the police force's ability to perform their duties effectively across the provinces.

The Ripple Effects of Delayed Remittance

The issue of delayed cheque releases has rippled through the police force, instigating difficulties in rental payments for police officers stationed in provincial areas as well as at the headquarters. The ramifications have been so severe that some officers have been served eviction notices, highlighting the severity of the financial mismanagement.

Voices from the Ground

Chief Inspector Epenes Nili of Chimbu has been one of the many voices raising these issues and calling for an immediate improvement in financial management. Nili's concerns echo the sentiment shared by officers across the provinces, underlining the urgency of the situation.

Behind the Delays

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Administration Joanne Clarkson shed light on the situation, explaining that the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) - crucial for processing cheque payments - is not operational in the provinces. Instead, it is only functional in Port Moresby, the capital city, which is a significant contributor to the delays.

Adapting in Times of Crisis

In response to the ongoing crisis, East Sepik provincial commander Superintendent Christopher Tamari emphasized the immediate need for the police to adapt and effectively budget with the available resources. Tamari further stressed the importance of collaboration with business partners and provincial governments to secure necessary funding, a move that could potentially alleviate the financial strain on the police force.