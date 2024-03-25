PM’s Personal Rating Slips Amid Growing Voter Frustration with Major Parties

Voters have adjusted their support, impacting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's performance rating and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's standing. This shift, detailed in an exclusive survey, underscores challenges for Labor in key areas such as trust and leadership, while the Greens see increased backing.

Survey Insights: A Shift in Political Landscape

The Resolve Political Monitor, reflecting opinions during debates on cost of living and new laws, shows a dip in Albanese's net performance rating from minus 6 percent to minus 11 percent. Meanwhile, Dutton's rating slightly improved. Despite this, Albanese maintains a lead as the preferred prime minister over Dutton. The survey also reveals fluctuations in party support, with Labor's primary vote decreasing and the Coalition's slightly rising. The Greens and independent candidates have seen an upturn in voter support.

Leadership and Trust at Stake

When it comes to economic management and immigration, voters lean towards the Coalition, highlighting a challenge for Labor to regain confidence in these crucial areas. However, Albanese leads in perceptions of running a united team and offering a vision for the future. Yet, both leaders face a common hurdle: a significant portion of voters are undecided or prefer other candidates, indicating a potential dissatisfaction with the major parties.

Voter Sentiment and Future Implications

The survey reflects a broader sentiment of disillusionment among voters towards both major parties, with many expressing a desire for change. This situation poses significant implications for both Labor and the Coalition as they navigate the complexities of federal politics and strive to connect with an increasingly discerning electorate.