PML-N’s Rana Mehmoodul Hassan Joins PPP for Elections 2024, Alongside Former Provincial Minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain

Two former leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hassan and former provincial minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain, have made a significant turn in their political careers. They have officially become members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a development announced in a press conference alongside PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. This shift comes ahead of the impending general elections in Pakistan and raises intriguing questions about the future political landscape.

Defection to PPP

In the lead-up to the elections, the political dynamics of Pakistan are experiencing a shakeup. The decision of Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hassan and Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain to join the PPP came after a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Multan. The PPP chairman warmly welcomed the new party members, while outlining the party’s pro-poor policies and expressing his commitment to the development of Multan.

Impact on the PML-N

This shift by two prominent PML-N leaders is a substantial blow to the PML-N, particularly in Multan. The departure of these key figures signifies a potential shift in the political balance in the region. Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hassan will be contesting the upcoming elections from the constituency NA-150, representing the PPP.

PPP’s Election Strategy

During the press conference, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also announced the names of the PPP candidates for various national and provincial assembly seats across central Punjab. This strategic move suggests that the PPP is gearing up for a strong showing in the upcoming elections. The party is also focusing on policies that address the needs of the poor, such as healthcare facilities, economic opportunities, affordable electricity, and skill-based education.