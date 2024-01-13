PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad

Former opposition leader in the National Assembly and prominent member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Raja Riaz, has withdrawn his nomination papers for the forthcoming general elections. A well-regarded figure within the political landscape of Faisalabad, Riaz had initially submitted his nomination for the NA-104 (Faisalabad-X) constituency, but later decided against contesting the seat.

Advertisment

The Withdrawal

In a surprising turn of events, Raja Riaz chose to retract his nomination, sparking discussions about the party's strategy for the upcoming elections. Riaz asserted that his decision did not stem from any internal disputes or seat adjustments with other parties. He underscored the PML-N's commitment to the people of Pakistan and its aspiration to serve their best interests.

No Arrests Following Nomination Submission

Advertisment

Riaz, in his media interactions, was keen to dispel any misconceptions about the nomination process leading to arrests. He pointed out that a total of 22 candidates for NA-104 had successfully filed their papers without encountering any legal complications. His comments effectively quashed rumours suggesting otherwise, reinforcing the transparency of the electoral process.

Extension for Election Symbols Allotment

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced an extension for the allotment of election symbols to political parties contesting in the 2024 general elections. This decision was presumably made to accommodate potential last-minute changes and ensure a smooth election process. The news, along with Riaz's withdrawal, has added a new dimension to the unfolding electoral narrative in Pakistan.