PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has declared its candidates for the imminent general elections set for February 8, 2024, in Lahore District. With several significant matchups on the horizon, the political landscape promises to be a complex web of competition.

Head-to-Head Battles

In one of the most anticipated face-offs, former state minister Attaullah Tarar of PML-N will go head-to-head with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the NA-127 constituency. Other prominent PML-N candidates include the party’s leader, who will be vying for NA-130, President Shehbaz Sharif for NA-123, Hamza Shehbaz for NA-118, Maryam Nawaz for both NA-119 and NA-159, and Khawaja Saad Rafique for NA-122.

Provincial Level Showdowns

On the provincial scale, Shehbaz Sharif will contend for PP-164 and PP-158, while Hamza and Maryam have been nominated for PP-147 and PP-159, respectively. However, the internal harmony of the PML-N appears to be marred by discord, especially in NA-143, where a candidate is yet to be decided.

Independent Runs and Internal Feuds

The discontent within the party has spurred Tufail Jatt to consider an independent candidature in the absence of a party ticket. In PP-199, PML-N’s Qasim Nadeem, Malik Amir, and Mubashir Hasan are set to square off against each other, while Malik Arshad Khan faces the challenge of former Mayor Asad Khan Baloch. Ayaz Sadiq, in the meantime, has been nominated for NA-120.

These developments paint a picture of an intricate electoral battle in Lahore’s constituencies for both the National and Punjab Assemblies, indicating an intense political contest in the upcoming election.