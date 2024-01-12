en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has declared its candidates for the imminent general elections set for February 8, 2024, in Lahore District. With several significant matchups on the horizon, the political landscape promises to be a complex web of competition.

Head-to-Head Battles

In one of the most anticipated face-offs, former state minister Attaullah Tarar of PML-N will go head-to-head with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the NA-127 constituency. Other prominent PML-N candidates include the party’s leader, who will be vying for NA-130, President Shehbaz Sharif for NA-123, Hamza Shehbaz for NA-118, Maryam Nawaz for both NA-119 and NA-159, and Khawaja Saad Rafique for NA-122.

Provincial Level Showdowns

On the provincial scale, Shehbaz Sharif will contend for PP-164 and PP-158, while Hamza and Maryam have been nominated for PP-147 and PP-159, respectively. However, the internal harmony of the PML-N appears to be marred by discord, especially in NA-143, where a candidate is yet to be decided.

Independent Runs and Internal Feuds

The discontent within the party has spurred Tufail Jatt to consider an independent candidature in the absence of a party ticket. In PP-199, PML-N’s Qasim Nadeem, Malik Amir, and Mubashir Hasan are set to square off against each other, while Malik Arshad Khan faces the challenge of former Mayor Asad Khan Baloch. Ayaz Sadiq, in the meantime, has been nominated for NA-120.

These developments paint a picture of an intricate electoral battle in Lahore’s constituencies for both the National and Punjab Assemblies, indicating an intense political contest in the upcoming election.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
4 mins ago
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Moment for Republican Presidential Challengers
The Iowa caucuses, the first significant event in the United States presidential election process, are poised to play a pivotal role for Republican challengers to former President Donald Trump in 2023. Scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. local time on a Monday, the event coincides with the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Moment for Republican Presidential Challengers
Pakistan Election: PML-N, MQM-P Fail to Make Seat Adjustment on Karachi's NA-242
58 mins ago
Pakistan Election: PML-N, MQM-P Fail to Make Seat Adjustment on Karachi's NA-242
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
2 hours ago
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
Iowa Caucuses' Evolving Role in U.S. Presidential Nominations
25 mins ago
Iowa Caucuses' Evolving Role in U.S. Presidential Nominations
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
33 mins ago
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
Pakistan Grapples with Proposed Delay of General Elections Amid Security Concerns
40 mins ago
Pakistan Grapples with Proposed Delay of General Elections Amid Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
4 seconds
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
32 seconds
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
Unraveling Corruption in West Bengal: ED Raids TMC Leaders
1 min
Unraveling Corruption in West Bengal: ED Raids TMC Leaders
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo Poised for Return after Injury Layoff
3 mins
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo Poised for Return after Injury Layoff
Chris O'Leary's Impact on Notre Dame Football: Coaching Prowess and Recruitment Success
3 mins
Chris O'Leary's Impact on Notre Dame Football: Coaching Prowess and Recruitment Success
Chris O'Leary's Impact and Notre Dame's Promising Safety Recruiting for 2025
3 mins
Chris O'Leary's Impact and Notre Dame's Promising Safety Recruiting for 2025
Mazzarri Emphasizes Unity and Fan Support Ahead of Napoli's Clash Against Salernitana
4 mins
Mazzarri Emphasizes Unity and Fan Support Ahead of Napoli's Clash Against Salernitana
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Moment for Republican Presidential Challengers
4 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Moment for Republican Presidential Challengers
ISS Astronauts Undertake Pioneering Experiments and Essential Maintenance
5 mins
ISS Astronauts Undertake Pioneering Experiments and Essential Maintenance
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app