PML-N to Unveil Election Manifesto on January 27: A Democratic Process at Work

In a major political move ahead of Pakistan's general elections on February 8, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has declared its plans to reveal its manifesto on January 27. The manifesto, shaped by insights garnered from party leaders through approximately 30 subcommittees and an online portal, is expected to set a new political discourse in the country.

Advertisment

Manifesto Making: A Democratic Process

Back in October, a manifesto committee was formed under the stewardship of Senator Irfan Siddique. The committee then established around 30 subcommittees, each tasked with gathering insights and recommendations from a broad spectrum of party leaders. This democratic process allowed for a comprehensive outlook on the manifesto, reflecting the party's commitment to addressing the myriad issues facing the nation.

In addition to internal consultations, the PML-N also established an online portal to encourage participation from the public. This move saw contributions from over six thousand individuals and institutions, a testament to the party's commitment to public engagement in policy-making.

Advertisment

The PML-N vs. PPP: Contrasting Approaches

The PML-N's political rival, the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), opted for an entirely different strategy, preparing its manifesto internally and releasing it earlier in the month. PML-N leaders have criticized the PPP's approach, labeling their manifesto as simplistic and poorly thought out.

In contrast, the PML-N defends its own approach as a thorough process, one that respects the democratic ethos of inclusivity and deliberation. The party has vehemently denied rumours about proposing to roll back the 18th Amendment, which had decentralized power in Pakistan.

Advertisment

Manifesto Highlights and Expectations

The PML-N's manifesto is expected to highlight Nawaz Sharif's previous term (2013-2017), and outline commitments to alleviate poverty, reduce prices of essential goods, and improve living standards. While details on economic strategies remain vague, the party has vowed to establish a monitoring and implementation council to ensure their manifesto's execution.

As the PML-N prepares to unveil its manifesto, the nation waits in anticipation. The democratic process adopted by the party in formulating the manifesto has set a new precedent in Pakistan's political landscape, one that other parties might find hard to ignore.