PML-N Rift Deepens: Iqbal and Aziz Engage in Heated Allegation Exchange

In a fractious turn of events, the internal discord of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is now in the public eye, with former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal and estranged party leader Daniyal Aziz engaged in a bitter exchange of allegations. This tumultuous situation has emerged against the backdrop of the country's prevailing inflation and the imminent 2024 elections.

Aziz Accused of Pandering to PTI

Ahsan Iqbal, a prominent figure in the PML-N, has responded to Daniyal Aziz's allegations, suggesting that Aziz's accusations are a calculated move to curry favour with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Iqbal also took the opportunity to lambast Aziz's performance in his constituency, attributing the nation's economic woes to the economic policies implemented during former prime minister Imran Khan's and PTI's tenure, rather than blaming it on his own party.

Aziz's Counter-Claims and Legal Threat

In a robust rebuttal, Daniyal Aziz, who has chosen to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate following his omission from the PML-N candidate list, has announced his intent to send a legal notice to Iqbal. Aziz's term in the office under former president Pervaiz Musharraf has been dismissed by Iqbal as inconsequential, an allegation which Aziz categorically denies. He further refutes the claim of owning a transport business and seeking a PTI ticket, as alleged by Iqbal.

The Role of Inflation in the Dispute

At the heart of this dispute is the issue of inflation that is currently plaguing Pakistan, a concern that Aziz claims is a significant threat to the country's economy. He denies Iqbal's assertion that he is blaming the PML-N for the inflation, stating that Iqbal's allegations are baseless and are a result of Iqbal's attempts to divert attention from the PTI's economic policies and their role in the country's current state of inflation.