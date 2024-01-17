In a bold forecast, Chaudhry Hasaan Riaz, a high-ranking figure in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has projected the party's triumph on February 8, painting an optimistic picture of Pakistan's future under the PML-N helm. Riaz's pronouncement has come amid a tense political climate, indicating that the adversaries of the country are teetering on the brink of defeat.

A Condemnation and a Critique

Riaz did not shy away from casting aspersions on those responsible for the May 9 incident, though he stopped short of divulging specific details about the event. His critique did not end there. Riaz pointed a finger at the previous rulers, attributing the national degradation to their governance over the past four years. His remarks exhibit a deep-seated dissatisfaction with the past administration, throwing into sharp relief the contrast he envisions under the PML-N's rule.

A Vote of Confidence in Nawaz Sharif

Chaudhry Hasaan Riaz's faith in Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the PML-N, is unwavering. He firmly believes that Sharif possesses the leadership acumen to steer Pakistan out of its current predicament. This steadfast trust and belief in Sharif's capabilities underscore Riaz's commitment to the party and its principles.

PML-N: Pakistan's Sole Well-Wishing Force

Furthermore, Riaz articulated his confidence in the PML-N's dedication to the nation, branding the party as Pakistan's lone well-intentioned force. His statements reflect a strong conviction in the PML-N's role and potential impact on national development, hinting at a brighter future for Pakistan under their governance.