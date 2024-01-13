PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has made a decisive stride in its preparations for the upcoming elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the distribution of party tickets finalized. The completion of this ticket issuance process sets the stage for the electoral challenges that lie ahead for PML-N, as it gears up to contest for both provincial and national assembly seats in Peshawar.

Key Candidates and Constituencies

Among the chosen candidates, some notable names have emerged. One such is former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, selected to run from the Mansehra NA-15 constituency. Joining him in the electoral race is the PML-N’s provincial president, Ameer Muqam, who will be contesting from three separate constituencies: NA-2, NA-11, and PK-5.

Comprehensive Candidate List for Peshawar

In a comprehensive distribution, tickets have been issued for a total of 13 provincial assembly seats and 5 national assembly seats within Peshawar. The recipients of these tickets include Azmat Khan for PK-72, Fazlullah for PK-73, Arbab Afzal for PK-74, Arbab Ghulam Fariq for PK-75, Subia Shahid for PK-76 and NA-29 and NA-31, Zahir Khan for PK-78, Jalal Khan for PK-79, Hyder Shah for PK-80, Waqas Buland for PK-81, Mohammad Nadeem for PK-82, and Sher Rehman for PK-84 and NA-32.

Implications of the Ticket Issuance

The completion of the ticket issuance process is a significant step for the PML-N. It not only signals the party’s readiness for the electoral battle ahead but also gives the voters a clearer picture of the options available to them. It helps set the course for the party’s electoral campaign and strategies, as well as its potential performance in the upcoming elections.