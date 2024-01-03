PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu

Anbumani Ramadoss, the leader of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), has been vocal in his appeal to the Tamil Nadu government, urging them to increase the monthly support offered to the disabled, widows, and senior citizens in a bid to strengthen social security across the state. The call for action comes in light of the Andhra Pradesh government’s recent hike in monthly assistance, taking it to Rs. 3,000 for these vulnerable groups and expanding the list of beneficiaries to a commendable 66.34 lakh individuals. This change signals a considerable leap forward in social justice and security measures in Andhra Pradesh, with the allocation for this initiative escalating significantly from Rs. 4,800 Crore to Rs. 23,000 Crore.

Comparing Social Security Measures

While praising the Andhra Pradesh model, Anbumani expressed his discontent with the current system in Tamil Nadu. The state’s existing arrangement offers a mere Rs. 1,500 for the disabled and Rs. 1,200 for other categories – figures that have remained stagnant for an extended period. The comparison between the two states’ approaches highlights the inadequacy of Tamil Nadu’s efforts and the urgent need for reform.

Urging for Expansion

Anbumani’s appeal extended to the massive group of 74 lakh individuals currently awaiting social assistance in Tamil Nadu. His plea called for not just addressing these pending applicants but also an overall increase in the number of beneficiaries to 1.05 Crore. Such an amplification in the beneficiary pool would bring Tamil Nadu closer to the benchmark set by Andhra Pradesh.

Proposal for Parity

Specifically, the PMK chief proposed a substantial raise in the monthly assistance provided. He suggested that the aid for the disabled be increased to Rs. 5,000 per month, and for other categories, it should be raised to Rs. 3,000. This increase is envisioned to achieve parity with Andhra Pradesh’s social security measures, thereby ensuring a more balanced support system across the two states.