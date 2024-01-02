en English
Pakistan

PMIC Member Calls for Speedy Completion of Islamabad Prison Project

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:57 am EST
PMIC Member Calls for Speedy Completion of Islamabad Prison Project

Engr. Aamir Hasan, a member of the Prime Minister Implementation Commission (PMIC) in Islamabad, voiced his displeasure over the protracted progress of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) project named ‘Construction of Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad.’ He stressed the urgency for swift completion, pointing towards the significant delays that have marred the project’s timeline.

Call for Effective Supervision

The PMIC member’s comments came during a review meeting attended by officials from several ministries and departments. These included the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, and Ministry of Housing and Works, among others. While some officials were present in person, representatives from the Punjab Prison Department joined the meeting online.

In the wake of the Prime Minister’s concerns over the PSDP projects’ delays, Engr. Aamir Hasan was entrusted with the task of monitoring the project, thereby ensuring effective supervision. He emphasized the necessity for a robust oversight mechanism to ensure the project’s timely completion.

A Report for the Prime Minister

Engr. Aamir Hasan’s responsibilities also extend to drafting an implementation report detailing the project’s progress. This report is to be submitted to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The meeting served as a platform to discuss and follow up on decisions made during a previous project review meeting held on December 20, 2023.

Addressing Delays and Seeking Solutions

The ‘Construction of Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad’ project under the PSDP has faced significant delays, a concern that the Prime Minister shares. The meeting underscored the urgency to rectify this situation, with Engr. Aamir Hasan spearheading efforts towards a more effective project implementation and timely completion. His role in monitoring progress and ensuring swift action is seen as a crucial step towards addressing these delays.

Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

