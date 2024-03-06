PM Viktor Orbán, OECD's Cormann Discuss Economic Unity Amid Global Bloc Concerns

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held constructive talks with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, emphasizing the significant role of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in supporting Hungary's economic reforms and addressing global economic challenges. The meeting underscored the necessity of international cooperation in a world increasingly leaning towards economic blocs and isolationism.

Advertisment

Strategic Partnership and Economic Reforms

During their discussions, Orbán highlighted the OECD's instrumental contribution to Hungary's recent economic developments, particularly in preparing for consultation talks with the European Commission regarding EU funds. "We greatly appreciated the objective and professional opinion of the OECD concerning the reform of the public procurement system, the sustainability of the pension system, and the anti-corruption strategy," Orbán stated. This collaboration reflects Hungary's commitment to implementing efficient and transparent economic policies.

Global Economic Trends and Challenges

Advertisment

The meeting also focused on the broader implications of current global economic trends. Both leaders expressed concern over the increasing inclination towards forming economic blocs and the calls for decoupling and isolation. Such trends, they noted, could undermine the principles of free trade and economic cooperation that have historically promoted global prosperity. The dialogue emphasized the need for a pragmatic approach that encourages unity and collaboration among nations.

Hungary's Position on International Affairs

In related discussions, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, conveyed to the OECD Secretary-General Hungary's stance on respecting national minorities, including Hungarians in Ukraine. This aspect of the talks highlights Hungary's broader diplomatic efforts to ensure the rights and interests of Hungarians are recognized in its foreign policy initiatives, including its interactions with international organizations like the OECD.

The discussions between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann underscore the importance of international cooperation in addressing global economic challenges. Their meeting serves as a reminder that in an era of increasing economic fragmentation, the principles of unity and pragmatic collaboration are more vital than ever. As Hungary continues to navigate these complex dynamics, its engagement with the OECD and other international platforms will be crucial in promoting sustainable economic policies and fostering global economic stability.