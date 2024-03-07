PM Ujjwala Yojana: Govt Plans Year Extension for LPG Subsidy Ahead of 2024 Elections

In a significant move that could influence the socio-economic landscape, the Central government is considering extending the subsidy on cooking gas under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) until March 31, 2025. This initiative currently enables the government to provide Rs 300 for every LPG cylinder to eligible buyers, covering up to 12 refills annually. The proposed extension is anticipated to incur an additional cost of Rs 12,000 crore to the government's coffers.

Understanding the PM Ujjwala Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) stands as a flagship welfare scheme launched with the intent to eradicate the health hazards associated with cooking using fossil fuels and to promote the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) among the underprivileged sections of society. By facilitating cash transfers for new gas connections along with a 14.2 kg cylinder, the scheme has substantially improved the living standards of millions, ensuring a cleaner and healthier cooking environment.

Implications of the Subsidy Extension

The decision to extend the subsidy comes at a critical juncture, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, signaling a strategic move by the government to strengthen its welfare credentials. This extension is expected to benefit millions of households, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, where the transition to LPG from traditional cooking fuels is still underway. The additional financial burden of Rs 12,000 crore showcases the government's commitment to social welfare, albeit raising questions about fiscal implications and sustainability.

Election Angle and Policy Impact

With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on the horizon, the extension of the PMUY subsidy could be seen as a calculated effort to garner support among the electorate, especially among the economically weaker sections of society. This move not only underscores the government's focus on energy security and environmental sustainability but also reflects a broader agenda to alleviate poverty through progressive welfare measures. The policy's potential to sway voter sentiment could be significant, making it a key element in the ruling party's election strategy.

As the government mulls over this extension, the implications for both the beneficiaries and the national treasury are profound. This decision represents a balancing act between fostering social welfare and managing fiscal health, with the potential to shape the socio-economic narrative in the lead-up to a pivotal electoral showdown. The coming months will reveal how this strategic decision will play out in the political arena, setting the stage for a broader discussion on governance, policy efficacy, and the role of welfare schemes in electoral politics.