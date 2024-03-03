PM Srettha Thavisin Convenes Special Cabinet Meeting Ahead of Global Diplomatic Tour

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has initiated an unprecedented Cabinet meeting on a Sunday at Government House, deviating from the traditional Tuesday gatherings. This move comes as a precursor to the premier's extensive 10-day diplomatic journey across Australia, Germany, and France starting March 4.

The meeting's agenda is set to encompass critical decisions on international cooperation projects and Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), reflecting the government's commitment to advancing Thailand's interests on the global stage.

Agenda Packed with Key Decisions

The Cabinet's agenda is brimming with significant topics spanning various sectors, highlighting the government's multifaceted approach to addressing both national and international concerns. Among the top items for discussion are proposals from the Energy Ministry to extend the ASEAN Power Grid MOU and from the Industry Ministry to amend the International Sugar Agreement of 1992. Public health issues are also front and center, with new alcohol control legislation on the table.

Furthermore, the Foreign Affairs Ministry is expected to present several critical items, including the ratification of documents from the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit and the appointment of a new Sri Lankan ambassador to Thailand. This comprehensive agenda underscores the administration's focus on strengthening Thailand's energy sector, public health standards, and diplomatic relations.

Focus on Environmental and Economic Advancements

Environmental sustainability and economic development are also key focal points of the upcoming Cabinet meeting. Discussions will include the future of the food industry and an evaluation of the Eastern Economic Corridor's impact on local community economies.

These topics signal the government's dedication to fostering economic growth while ensuring environmental sustainability and community well-being. The scheduled deliberations on these matters reflect a strategic effort to position Thailand as a leader in sustainable economic development and innovation.