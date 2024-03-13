PM Skerrit Mediates Calibishie School Rebuild Concerns, Secures Community Support

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit engaged with Calibishie residents today to address their apprehensions regarding the future Calibishie Primary School's reconstruction and playing field's location. Following a protest by the community, Skerrit assured the new school would proceed as planned, with considerations for community feedback and a focus on enhancing local facilities.

Community Engagement and Resolutions

In response to the community's voiced concerns, PM Skerrit clarified the plans for the new Calibishie Primary School, emphasizing the importance of the playing field's location and the access road to nearby farmlands. The discussion illuminated the government's strategy to place the school at the forefront of the property, ensuring the playing field remains significantly intact at the rear. Skerrit's commitment to acquiring additional land for a larger playing field signifies a proactive approach to addressing the community's needs.

Government and Community Collaboration

Skerrit's dialogue with the Calibishie residents highlighted the necessity of thorough consultation and open communication between the government and its constituents. By directly engaging with the community, Skerrit demonstrated a willingness to listen and adapt plans to better serve local interests. This interaction showcased a collaborative effort to move forward with the school's construction, aligning with the community's desires and the educational needs of Calibishie's students.

Looking Forward

The meeting with Calibishie residents not only resolved immediate concerns but also set a precedent for future government-community engagements. With construction set to begin, the community looks forward to the benefits the new school and improved playing field will bring. Skerrit's assurances and the government's actions reflect a commitment to rebuilding stronger, more resilient educational facilities post-Hurricane Maria, ensuring Calibishie's youth have a conducive learning environment.