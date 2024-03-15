PM Skerrit Engages Calibishie Residents on New School Project, Addresses Construction Concerns

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit today met with the community of Calibishie to discuss the upcoming construction of the Calibishie Primary School, aiming to address concerns raised during a recent protest. Residents expressed apprehensions about the school's location, the future of the playing field, and access to nearby farmlands. Skerrit highlighted the importance of clear communication and confirmed that the project, funded by the Chinese government, would proceed as planned, with considerations for additional land acquisition to expand the playing field.

Community Consultations: Addressing the Core Issues

According to Skerrit, previous consultations with parents and teachers had taken place, but the broader community felt left out of the conversation. During today's meeting, he clarified the positioning of the school and playing field, emphasizing that the playing field's size would not be significantly affected. The Prime Minister's assurance aimed to rectify the situation by promising a more inclusive approach moving forward.

Strategic Development and Community Benefits

The decision to place the school at the front of the property and the playing field at the back was part of a strategic plan to ensure the efficient use of space and resources. Skerrit reassured residents of the government's commitment to acquiring additional land, ensuring that Calibishie would benefit from a larger playing field. This move is seen as a step towards enhancing the community's infrastructure and educational facilities post-Hurricane Maria.

Looking Ahead: The Path to Reconciliation and Progress

By the meeting's conclusion, the community showed support for the government's proposals, marking a positive step towards resolving the dispute. Skerrit’s acknowledgment of the need for better communication and his commitment to community consultation set a precedent for future projects. As construction is set to commence, the Calibishie Primary School represents not just a rebuilding effort, but a symbol of resilience and cooperation between the government and its citizens.