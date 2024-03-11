PM Shehbaz Sharif's New 19-Member Cabinet Sworn-In by President Zardari in Islamabad

Pakistan witnessed a significant political development as President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's 19-member federal cabinet. This event marks a pivotal moment in the country's governance, introducing both familiar faces and new entrants into the federal cabinet, including 18 federal ministers and a minister of state. The ceremony, filled with national pride, took place at the President House in Islamabad, setting the stage for the new cabinet to begin its tenure.

Composition and Expectations

The newly formed cabinet is a blend of experience and fresh energy, comprising 12 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), three senators, and three technocrats. Notable returning members include Khawaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Musadik Malik, each bringing a wealth of experience to their respective roles. Amidst widespread speculation regarding portfolio assignments, the inclusion of Muhammad Aurangzeb, a notable figure in economic circles, hints at a strategic focus on economic revitalization. The cabinet also welcomes new faces such as Aleem Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and a prospective candidate for the interior minister position.

Strategic Alliances and Speculations

The formation of this cabinet follows a marathon meeting led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, aimed at finalizing the names of his ministers. This meticulous selection process reflects the Prime Minister's strategic approach to governance, emphasizing the importance of expertise and proven leadership in steering the country forward. While the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s main ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has opted out of participation in the federal cabinet, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has secured three to four ministries, indicating a delicate balance of power and alliances within the country's political landscape.

Looking Ahead

As the new federal cabinet embarks on its journey, the expectations are high, and the challenges are many. With a focus on economic revival, governance reforms, and strategic alliances, the cabinet's composition suggests a comprehensive approach to addressing Pakistan's pressing issues. The inclusion of technocrats alongside seasoned politicians points towards a blend of innovation and experience, potentially catalyzing positive change. As the country watches closely, the performance of this newly sworn-in cabinet will be a testament to Pakistan's resilience and its leaders' commitment to progress.