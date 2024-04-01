PM Shehbaz Sharif Vows Exemplary Punishment After Attack on Chinese in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured foolproof security measures for Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project as well as other projects in Pakistan, vowing to bring exemplary punishment to bear on those responsible for the March 26 Bisham tragedy. Speaking to a group of Chinese nationals employed on the power project, Shehbaz Sharif said that the government would ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in March 26 attack to serve as a warning to others and prevent such a heinous act in the future. The prime minister stated that the only reason he was in Dasu was to convey his sentiments and extend his deepest sympathies to the Chinese community in response to the tragic event that occurred on March 26. PM Shehbaz said it was a cowardly act on the part of the terrorists to kill innocent Chinese and a Pakistani national for no other reason except to disturb and damage the exceptional friendship between Pakistan and China. The prime minister assured the Chinese leadership, people, and ambassador that every security measure possible would be taken to ensure that the Chinese people could work alongside and support a successful, developing Pakistan.

Immediate Actions and Solidarity

PM Shehbaz stated that he had visited the embassy right away following the incident to convey the condolences of his administration and the people of Pakistan to the Chinese leadership and people. He said on the same day, a joint inquiry team was also formed, and its report was due at any time. Besides, a high-level security meeting was held on March 27 in which they discussed better coordination with the provincial governments over the additional security measures, he added. The prime minister said that Pak-China friendship would march forward in unison and the enemies of CPEC and this exceptional relationship would be defeated completely. Federal ministers Amir Muqam, Attaullah Tarar, Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen. (retd) Sajjad Ghani, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, members of the Chinese company and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Joint Investigation and Response

Earlier on March 27, Shehbaz Sharif instructed to conduct a thorough joint investigation into Shangla suicide attack on Chinese nationals working on Dassu Hydel Power Project, utilising all resources of the state. Chairing a high level emergency meeting in the aftermath of Shangla terrorist attack on Chinese nationals, the prime minister appreciated the alacrity with which law enforcement agencies and locals responded to the attack, saving many precious lives which could have been lost. Shehbaz, offering deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims of the attack assured that the perpetrators of this barbaric act would be brought to justice swiftly.

Strengthened Pak-China Relations

The prime minister's visit and assurances have underscored the depth of the Pakistan-China relationship, particularly in the wake of adversity. With the measures being put in place, there is a strong message of deterrence against any future attacks. This incident, while tragic, has brought about a renewed commitment to security and solidarity between the two nations, ensuring the continuation and success of joint ventures, especially in the realm of infrastructure and energy. The assurance of security measures and the swift response to the attack not only demonstrate Pakistan's commitment to protecting its international partners but also strengthen the bond between Pakistan and China, reinforcing the resilience of their strategic partnership against challenges.