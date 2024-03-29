PM Shehbaz Sharif Unleashes Bold Anti-Crime Agenda to Combat Economic Threats in Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken a decisive stance, directing stakeholders to intensify efforts against a spectrum of illegal activities and criminal mafias in Pakistan. During a high-profile meeting in Islamabad, a series of strategic agreements were reached, including the Anti-Power Theft policy, restructuring of Power Distribution Companies, installation of Smart meters, and strict action against corrupt officials. These measures aim to provide immediate relief to the populace and combat economic destabilizers like smugglers, hoarders, and market manipulators.

Advertisment

Unified Action Against Economic Leakages

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for joint efforts to tackle smuggling, power theft, and revenue evasion to steer the country towards economic stability. He highlighted the collaborative stance of federal and provincial governments, along with the support of the armed forces, to prevent substantial leakages in revenue, electricity, and gas sectors. The Prime Minister also pointed out the adverse effects of smuggling and illegal trade on Pakistan's economy, urging for robust measures to curb these activities.

Strategic Measures and Recoveries

Advertisment

Significant achievements were mentioned, including the recovery of 58 billion rupees in the power sector and a reduction in smuggling activities. The Prime Minister stressed the annual loss of five hundred billion rupees due to electricity theft and substantial pilferage of gas, underscoring the urgent need for system overhaul. Plans for the digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue and merit-based appointments in tribunals were also discussed as steps towards a positive economic direction.

Support from the Military and Provincial Governments

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff, assured the unwavering support of the Pakistan Army for the government's initiatives aimed at economic recovery. The meeting saw participation from members of the Federal Cabinet, provincial chief ministers, and senior government officials, all echoing a firm resolve to tackle the challenges head-on. This collaborative effort underlines a significant move towards economic stability and improved governance in Pakistan.

The initiative led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan's fight against economic downturns triggered by illegal activities and governance issues. With the government taking a no-tolerance approach towards corruption and inefficiencies, the path to economic recovery and stability appears more attainable. The concerted efforts of the federal and provincial governments, along with the backing of the armed forces, set a robust framework for addressing the spectrum of challenges facing the nation.