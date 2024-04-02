PM Shehbaz Sharif Elevates Foreign Investment, Eyes Gulf Partnerships for Economic Revival

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared enhancing foreign investment as the government's foremost priority, aiming to transform existing challenges into opportunities. In a strategic meeting held in Islamabad, Sharif assured potential investors of providing every conceivable facility, with a particular focus on establishing dedicated cells within Federal Ministries for investment-related innovation and research. The session delved into agreements and memoranda of understanding with Gulf countries, under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Strategic Initiatives and Feasibility Studies

The Prime Minister directed the authorities to undertake feasibility studies for projects that are attractive to investors, emphasizing the engagement of international experts renowned in relevant fields. He firmly stated that there should be no compromise on the quality of proposed investment projects. Additionally, Sharif instructed all ministries to strengthen their ties with Gulf countries, aiming to enhance the progress of respective memoranda of understanding, and directed the fulfillment of investment requirements for solar energy projects in Multan, Layyah, and Jhang.

Infrastructure and Energy Projects

Further discussions in the meeting covered the need for railway connectivity from Reko Diq to Gwadar Port and the initiation of external investment in projects like Chiniot Iron and Iron Ore plants. The commencement of work on the railway line for access to Thar Coal Power Plants was also emphasized. The completion of dredging work at Gwadar Port, which now allows anchorage for large ships, was highlighted as a significant achievement. Expected substantial investment from Gulf countries in renewable energy, oil refining, mining, food preservation, banking and financial services, logistics, water supply, and waste management sectors was also discussed.

Attendees and Expectations

The meeting saw participation from key government figures, including Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qasim Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Power Ovais Ahmed Leghari, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and Member of the National Assembly Bilal Azhar Kiyani, among other senior officials. This high-level engagement underscores the government's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to foreign investment, particularly from the Gulf region, with an eye on bolstering the national economy through strategic partnerships and infrastructure development.

This push towards attracting foreign investment aligns with broader regional cooperation and development goals, as evidenced by recent agreements signed by the Saudi Fund for Development to finance hydropower projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives not only aim to add significant capacity to the national grid but also reinforce the importance of international partnerships in achieving sustainable economic growth and development.