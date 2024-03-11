PM Shehbaz Sharif Advocates for Uninterrupted Energy Supply and Undersea Exploration Initiatives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to ensure an uninterrupted gas and power supply during the holy month of Ramazan, alongside emphasizing the significance of undersea natural resources exploration. In a high-level meeting attended by key senators and officers, Shehbaz Sharif outlined the government's role in facilitating the private sector and safeguarding consumer rights, particularly for vulnerable societal segments.

Strategic Moves Towards Energy Sustainability

Addressing the critical need for enhancing the country's petroleum refining capacity, the Prime Minister stressed the exploration of undersea oil and gas reserves as a priority. He urged for a comprehensive strategy to manage the circular debt in the oil and gas sectors and called for innovative solutions, such as smart metering, to reduce gas sector losses. Sharif's directives also included stringent actions against gas and oil theft and monitoring of the LPG sector to ensure affordability for consumers.

Empowering Industry and Conservation Efforts

With a focus on the industrial sector, Sharif directed for an uninterrupted gas supply and the installation of energy-efficient machinery. He advocated for a shift among domestic consumers towards electricity use, over gas, to drive energy conservation. Additionally, the Prime Minister called for an assessment of past energy conservation measures and the modernization of the administrative infrastructure of the energy sector to align with international standards.

Exploration and Investment: The Path Forward

Highlighting the fast depleting oil and gas reserves and the annual export of petroleum products worth $4 billion, Sharif underscored the significance of local exploration to save foreign exchange. The meeting also delved into the potential of tight gas and undersea oil reserves, attracting foreign investor interest. With the LPG Policy 2024 under development, the Prime Minister's instructions emphasized the swift implementation of energy sector reforms, showcasing a proactive approach towards harnessing the country's mineral resources and boosting exports.

As Pakistan embarks on a journey to unlock its undersea energy potential, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's directives reflect a strategic pivot towards energy sustainability and economic stability. By fostering a conducive environment for investment and innovation in the energy sector, Pakistan aims to secure its energy future and stimulate economic growth, marking a significant step towards realizing its untapped natural resource potential.