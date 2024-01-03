PM Narendra Modi’s Roadshow Marks Unofficial Start to BJP’s Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala

On January 3, 2024, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made significant inroads into Thrissur, Kerala, leaving an indelible impact through a large-scale roadshow. Journeying through the city in a special vehicle from Gujarat, he was flanked by State BJP president K. Surendran, actor Suresh Gopi, and Kerala BJP Mahila Morcha leader Nivedida. This event marked the unofficial commencement of BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign.

Connecting With the Crowd

As Modi traveled from the helipad to the event location, he energetically interacted with the attendees. Waving and acknowledging the crowd’s enthusiasm, the Prime Minister made a palpable connection with the masses. His schedule also included addressing a women’s rally, which was widely attended by people from diverse backgrounds.

Sharing the Stage

Notable figures such as actress Sobhana, P.T.Usha, and Minnu Mani shared the stage with Modi, adding a layer of significance to the event. The spotlight was also shared with Mariakutty, an 83-year-old local figure who protested against the state government’s delay in pension payments.

Media Coverage and Political Implications

The event received extensive coverage, with most Malayalam TV channels broadcasting it live. However, People TV and Jaihind, associated with CPI-M and Congress parties, respectively, refrained from airing the event. This roadshow and the subsequent women’s rally are seen as an attempt by the BJP to expand its footprint in Kerala, a state dominated by CPI(M) led LDF and Congress led UDF. The choice of Thrissur as the venue assumes significance as it’s one of the constituencies where BJP hopes for a strong performance in the upcoming polls.

With the successful organization of this event, the BJP aims to bridge the growing north-south divide, signaling its intention to make a mark in the southern states where it has previously struggled to gain a foothold. The conference was titled ‘Sthree Shakthi Modikk Oppam Empower Women with Modi,’ celebrating the recent passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament, a landmark achievement for Modi’s administration.