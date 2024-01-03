en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Narendra Modi’s Roadshow Marks Unofficial Start to BJP’s Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
PM Narendra Modi’s Roadshow Marks Unofficial Start to BJP’s Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala

On January 3, 2024, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made significant inroads into Thrissur, Kerala, leaving an indelible impact through a large-scale roadshow. Journeying through the city in a special vehicle from Gujarat, he was flanked by State BJP president K. Surendran, actor Suresh Gopi, and Kerala BJP Mahila Morcha leader Nivedida. This event marked the unofficial commencement of BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign.

Connecting With the Crowd

As Modi traveled from the helipad to the event location, he energetically interacted with the attendees. Waving and acknowledging the crowd’s enthusiasm, the Prime Minister made a palpable connection with the masses. His schedule also included addressing a women’s rally, which was widely attended by people from diverse backgrounds.

Sharing the Stage

Notable figures such as actress Sobhana, P.T.Usha, and Minnu Mani shared the stage with Modi, adding a layer of significance to the event. The spotlight was also shared with Mariakutty, an 83-year-old local figure who protested against the state government’s delay in pension payments.

Media Coverage and Political Implications

The event received extensive coverage, with most Malayalam TV channels broadcasting it live. However, People TV and Jaihind, associated with CPI-M and Congress parties, respectively, refrained from airing the event. This roadshow and the subsequent women’s rally are seen as an attempt by the BJP to expand its footprint in Kerala, a state dominated by CPI(M) led LDF and Congress led UDF. The choice of Thrissur as the venue assumes significance as it’s one of the constituencies where BJP hopes for a strong performance in the upcoming polls.

With the successful organization of this event, the BJP aims to bridge the growing north-south divide, signaling its intention to make a mark in the southern states where it has previously struggled to gain a foothold. The conference was titled ‘Sthree Shakthi Modikk Oppam Empower Women with Modi,’ celebrating the recent passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament, a landmark achievement for Modi’s administration.

0
India Politics Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Varaham': Anticipating a New Milestone in Malayalam Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Historic High for Private Equity Exits in India: 2023 in Review

By Rafia Tasleem

Unidentified Man's Partially Burnt Body Discovered in Delhi's Jheel Park

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Eve Overcrowding in Bengaluru Metros Raises Safety Concerns

By Dil Bar Irshad

Uttar Pradesh, India Exports Unique Guava Varieties to Oman ...
@Agriculture · 2 mins
Uttar Pradesh, India Exports Unique Guava Varieties to Oman ...
heart comment 0
Savitribai Phule Pune University Embarks on Major Recruitment Drive

By Rafia Tasleem

Savitribai Phule Pune University Embarks on Major Recruitment Drive
Indian E-Rickshaw ‘City Pod’ Shines at Netherlands E-Mobility Expo

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian E-Rickshaw 'City Pod' Shines at Netherlands E-Mobility Expo
PFC and Gujarat Government Ink MoU for Rs 25,000 Crore Power Project

By Rafia Tasleem

PFC and Gujarat Government Ink MoU for Rs 25,000 Crore Power Project
Jeep India Boosts 2024 Lineup with Advanced Safety Technology

By Rafia Tasleem

Jeep India Boosts 2024 Lineup with Advanced Safety Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Diket Plang Urges Nationalistic Approach to Plateau Crisis
15 seconds
Senator Diket Plang Urges Nationalistic Approach to Plateau Crisis
David Moyes Uncertain About West Ham's January Transfer Market Participation
17 seconds
David Moyes Uncertain About West Ham's January Transfer Market Participation
DiZoglio's Ballot Proposal Gathers Momentum, Closer to 2024 Inclusion
18 seconds
DiZoglio's Ballot Proposal Gathers Momentum, Closer to 2024 Inclusion
US Gears Up for Pivotal Presidential Election Amidst Global Events
1 min
US Gears Up for Pivotal Presidential Election Amidst Global Events
San Francisco 49ers Make NFL History: Four Players Surpass 1,000 Scrimmage Yards
2 mins
San Francisco 49ers Make NFL History: Four Players Surpass 1,000 Scrimmage Yards
WWE Reunites 2011 Legends: Where is Matt Cardona?
3 mins
WWE Reunites 2011 Legends: Where is Matt Cardona?
Madeleine Cooper: A Tale of Resilience Through Cancer and Misdiagnosis
3 mins
Madeleine Cooper: A Tale of Resilience Through Cancer and Misdiagnosis
Turkey Refutes Allegations of Deporting Hamas Leaders Amidst Regional Tensions
4 mins
Turkey Refutes Allegations of Deporting Hamas Leaders Amidst Regional Tensions
Crysencio Summerville: The Rising Star of Leeds United Drawing Premier League Attention
4 mins
Crysencio Summerville: The Rising Star of Leeds United Drawing Premier League Attention
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app