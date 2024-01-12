PM Narendra Modi’s Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an 11-day ritual known as ‘anushthan’, a move that has sparked criticism from the opposition party, the Indian National Congress. The ritual, which coincides with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, has been labelled by the Congress as an ‘RSS/BJP Event’, a sign of their disapproval of the Prime Minister’s actions.

Modi’s Ritual Amidst National Concerns

The criticism from Congress seems to center on the timing and priorities of the Prime Minister. Despite the spiritual significance of the occasion, and Modi’s own gratitude for being part of this historic and auspicious event, the opposition party suggests that Modi’s focus on the ritual is misplaced amidst other pressing national concerns. The Prime Minister has, however, committed to following all the rituals, despite his busy schedule, highlighting the importance he attaches to this spiritual undertaking.

Social Media as a Battleground

The Congress party, and several of its prominent members, have taken to social media platforms, including Twitter, to voice their disapproval. This digital outreach is indicative of an early start to the campaign for the upcoming 2024 general elections. Both the ruling party and the opposition are likely to leverage social media to reach out to the electorate, making it a key battleground in the electoral strategies for the 2024 elections.

‘X Corp.2024’ and the Role of External Agencies

The mention of ‘X Corp.2024’ in the discourse around Modi’s ritual suggests the possibility of involvement of external agencies or consultancies in the electoral strategies for the upcoming elections. While specifics are not provided in the content, it raises questions about the role and influence of such entities in shaping the narrative and strategies of political parties in the run-up to the elections.