PM Narendra Modi: India Today’s Newsmaker of the Year 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been recognized as India Today’s Newsmaker of the Year for 2023, a testament to his impactful role both nationally and globally. This acknowledgement comes in light of a series of significant accomplishments, marked by audacious decisions and adept handling of both domestic and international issues.

A Leader Recognizing Leaders

In an interaction following the announcement, PM Modi gracefully acknowledged the other newsmakers of the year, including Indian farmers leading a global millet revolution, accomplished athletes, dexterous craftsmen, and everyday citizens contributing to India’s progress. This recognition of the collective efforts of various groups and individuals showcases his leadership style—one that attributes national success to every Indian.

Reforms Amidst Global Challenges

Against a backdrop of major global conflicts and economic slowdowns, PM Modi’s governance demonstrated resilience and foresight. His tenure witnessed the passage of the 33% women’s reservation bill, ensuring greater female representation in Parliament. His administration also undertook significant criminal law reforms and witnessed the Supreme Court’s endorsement of the abrogation of Article 370. Amidst these milestones, India’s economy continued to grow rapidly, and social welfare schemes, such as providing clean tap water to households, were prioritized.

International Diplomacy & Domestic Triumphs

Under PM Modi’s adept leadership, India held a successful G20 presidency, playing a pivotal role in the New Delhi Declaration and skilfully navigating differences among participants regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India also managed to maintain relationships in the volatile Middle East while providing aid to Gaza.

On the home front, PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched victories in three key states, reinforcing his popularity among the masses and setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These triumphs further exemplify PM Modi’s ability to balance international diplomacy and domestic politics, making him a deserving recipient of the Newsmaker of the Year title.