en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Narendra Modi: India Today’s Newsmaker of the Year 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:43 pm EST
PM Narendra Modi: India Today’s Newsmaker of the Year 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been recognized as India Today’s Newsmaker of the Year for 2023, a testament to his impactful role both nationally and globally. This acknowledgement comes in light of a series of significant accomplishments, marked by audacious decisions and adept handling of both domestic and international issues.

A Leader Recognizing Leaders

In an interaction following the announcement, PM Modi gracefully acknowledged the other newsmakers of the year, including Indian farmers leading a global millet revolution, accomplished athletes, dexterous craftsmen, and everyday citizens contributing to India’s progress. This recognition of the collective efforts of various groups and individuals showcases his leadership style—one that attributes national success to every Indian.

Reforms Amidst Global Challenges

Against a backdrop of major global conflicts and economic slowdowns, PM Modi’s governance demonstrated resilience and foresight. His tenure witnessed the passage of the 33% women’s reservation bill, ensuring greater female representation in Parliament. His administration also undertook significant criminal law reforms and witnessed the Supreme Court’s endorsement of the abrogation of Article 370. Amidst these milestones, India’s economy continued to grow rapidly, and social welfare schemes, such as providing clean tap water to households, were prioritized.

International Diplomacy & Domestic Triumphs

Under PM Modi’s adept leadership, India held a successful G20 presidency, playing a pivotal role in the New Delhi Declaration and skilfully navigating differences among participants regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India also managed to maintain relationships in the volatile Middle East while providing aid to Gaza.

On the home front, PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched victories in three key states, reinforcing his popularity among the masses and setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These triumphs further exemplify PM Modi’s ability to balance international diplomacy and domestic politics, making him a deserving recipient of the Newsmaker of the Year title.

0
India International Relations Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Government Proposes Guidelines to Improve Railway Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO's Journey: A Chronicle of Visionaries and Milestones

By Rafia Tasleem

Mussoorie Gears Up to Welcome New Year 2024 Amidst Tourist Influx

By Rafia Tasleem

PM Modi's Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary's Home: A Rare Glimpse into Ground Reality

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Go ...
@India · 3 mins
Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Go ...
heart comment 0
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Launches India’s 2024 Calendar: A Year-long Journey of Achievements

By Rafia Tasleem

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Launches India's 2024 Calendar: A Year-long Journey of Achievements
The T20 Impact on Test Cricket: An Analysis by Sanjay Manjrekar

By Salman Khan

The T20 Impact on Test Cricket: An Analysis by Sanjay Manjrekar
Australia Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Three-Run Win Over India

By Salman Khan

Australia Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Three-Run Win Over India
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 Women's College Basketball: Anticipated Showdowns and Pivotal Games Ahead
11 seconds
2023 Women's College Basketball: Anticipated Showdowns and Pivotal Games Ahead
2023: A Year of Triumphs and Business Moves in the Sports World
56 seconds
2023: A Year of Triumphs and Business Moves in the Sports World
2023 in Retrospect: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
1 min
2023 in Retrospect: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
Study Links Changes in Body's Microbiome to Kidney Stone Formation
1 min
Study Links Changes in Body's Microbiome to Kidney Stone Formation
Justin Langer Equates IPL to Olympics: A New Chapter with Lucknow Super Giants
2 mins
Justin Langer Equates IPL to Olympics: A New Chapter with Lucknow Super Giants
Retirements Reshape US Political Landscape Ahead of Elections
3 mins
Retirements Reshape US Political Landscape Ahead of Elections
Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt Squad for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt Squad for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
PM Modi's Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary's Home: A Rare Glimpse into Ground Reality
3 mins
PM Modi's Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary's Home: A Rare Glimpse into Ground Reality
America's Top States for Business 2023: Life, Health, and Inclusion in Focus
4 mins
America's Top States for Business 2023: Life, Health, and Inclusion in Focus
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
21 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app