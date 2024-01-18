PM Narendra Modi Attends Actor-Turned-Politician Suresh Gopi’s Daughter’s Wedding in Guruvayur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter, Bhagya Suresh, in a brief but memorable visit to Guruvayur in Thrissur on Wednesday morning. The ceremony, a significant event in the Malayalam film industry, was held at the revered Guruvayur temple, a place of divine sanctity and a focal point of Kerala’s cultural heritage.

PM Modi’s Brief Visit and Blessings

The prime minister arrived at the temple at around 8.45 am, blessing the couple and their family, and taking part in the traditional ritual of ‘thulabharam’. His presence added a unique political dimension to the star-studded event, attended by Malayalam luminaries such as Mohanlal and Mammootty. The wedding was followed by a reception, where Modi was captured exchanging pleasantries with the stars.

Implications and Adjustments for Modi’s Visit

Modi’s visit mandated a rescheduling of the day’s marriage ceremonies, with some happening early in the morning and the rest postponed to after 9.30 am. To accommodate the prime minister’s visit, local educational institutions were given a holiday, and stringent restrictions were in place. The temple authorities worked diligently to ensure the smooth flow of the events.

A Day of Spiritual and Political Significance

After the wedding, Modi proceeded to the Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple, where he was welcomed with Vedic hymns and a bhajan by 21 students. This visit carries significance, as it precedes the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22. As part of his itinerary in Kochi, Modi is set to inaugurate the international vessel repairing center and a new dry dock at Cochin Shipyard Ltd. He will then address a party meeting before heading back to Delhi.