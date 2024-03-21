PM Modi's Vision: India to Become Defence Export Powerhouse, Aiming for Economic Leap by 2028

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the India Today Conclave on March 16, unveiled his ambitious plan to position India as a net exporter of defence products in the next five years. Modi's strategic outline not only aims to elevate India into the third largest economy worldwide but also to establish the nation as a premier global military power within his potential third term.

From Importer to Exporter

Historically recognized as a significant importer of arms, India has made a dramatic shift, securing its spot among the top 25 arms exporting countries. A mere 7-8 years ago, defence exports were stagnant, barely reaching Rs 1,000 crore. Today, these figures have soared to an impressive Rs 16,000 crore. With projections indicating that by the fiscal year 2028-29, annual defence production could hit Rs 300,000 crore, with exports reaching Rs 50,000 crore, the nation's defence sector is on an unprecedented upswing. This transformation has been partly attributed to the government's support for large corporations while also fostering innovation and participation from young entrepreneurs through startups in the defence realm.

Boosting Defence Budget and Export Portfolio

In the financial year 2023-24, India demonstrated its commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities by approving capital acquisitions worth over Rs 4,35,000 crore. The Union Budget for 2024-25 allocated Rs 6,21 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence, marking the highest budgetary allocation across all ministries. This significant increase in the defence budget is anticipated to continue over the next five years, in light of the persistent threats from neighboring Pakistan and China. Additionally, India's export portfolio is diversifying, with countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, and Armenia expressing keen interest in advanced Indian-manufactured weapons such as BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Pinaka multiple rocket launchers, Akash anti-aircraft missiles, and Tejas fighter aircraft.

Atmanirbharta: A New Defence Paradigm

The Indian government is pivoting towards self-reliance, or Atmanirbharta, in defence manufacturing, moving beyond the initial 'Make in India' initiative. This strategic shift is underscored by the establishment of the Chief of Defence Staff post and the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), aimed at fostering synergy among the armed forces. The DMA's mandate includes drafting positive lists for indigenization, identifying products and weapon systems that must be domestically produced moving forward. This focus on indigenous production is expected to not only bolster India's defence capabilities but also significantly contribute to its economy and global standing in the coming years.

This strategic vision, if successfully implemented, could transform India's geopolitical stature, making it a key player in international defence and security dynamics. As India embarks on this ambitious journey, the world watches closely, anticipating the nation's emergence as a global defence powerhouse and a leading economic force.