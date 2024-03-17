PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp Message Sparks Political Firestorm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent outreach to Indian citizens via a WhatsApp message from ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ seeking feedback has ignited a controversy. Opposition parties have accused the government of misusing the database and the messaging platform for political propaganda. The message included a letter from Modi, urging citizens to share suggestions for the government's ‘Viksit Bharat’ agenda, a key election plank of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Controversy Unfolds

The Kerala unit of the Congress party was quick to raise the alarm on X, tagging Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, to highlight the political nature of the automated message from the verified business account named Viksit Bharat Sampark. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and others criticized the BJP-led government for leveraging taxpayer money for what they perceive as an electoral campaign, especially after the model code of conduct had come into effect. BJP President J P Nadda's subsequent launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Modi ki guarantee’ video vans to collect public suggestions further fanned the flames of the controversy.

Legal and Ethical Considerations

The incident has sparked a debate over the ethical use of government databases and the role of messaging platforms like WhatsApp in political campaigns. Questions have been raised about the balance between genuine public engagement and political propaganda, especially in the context of upcoming elections. The opposition's allegations point to a potential misuse of public data, questioning WhatsApp's policies on political messaging and the government's accountability in using digital platforms for outreach.

Implications for Digital Governance

This controversy sheds light on the broader challenges of digital governance, especially regarding the transparency and ethical use of data in political campaigning. As digital platforms become increasingly integral to political strategies, the need for clear guidelines and robust debate on their appropriate use is evident. This incident may prompt a reevaluation of digital engagement policies, ensuring that the pursuit of technological advancement in governance does not compromise ethical standards or the trust of the electorate.