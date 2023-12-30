en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi’s Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary’s Home: A Rare Glimpse into Ground Reality

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:41 pm EST
PM Modi’s Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary’s Home: A Rare Glimpse into Ground Reality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s spontaneous visit to Meera’s home in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, marked an unexpected but poignant moment in his tour of the city. The home visit, not planned in advance, highlighted the Prime Minister’s interaction with the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme, a programme that has transformed the lives of crores of women across India.

Tea-Time Conversations and Impactful Initiatives

Modi stopped at Meera’s home for a ‘chai pe charcha‘, a discussion over tea, during which he tasted Meera’s brew, praising it as ‘good, but a little too sweet’. More importantly, he heard first-hand how the government’s initiatives have tangibly improved the lives of Meera’s family. Meera, along with many other women from below poverty line (BPL) families, has benefitted from the provision of free gas and improved housing under the Ujjwala and Awas schemes, respectively.

Unveiling Infrastructure Projects

Modi’s tour of Ayodhya also included the inauguration of infrastructure projects such as the Maharshi Valmiki airport and the renovated Ayodhya Dham railway station. These projects, with total investments amounting to Rs 15,700 crore, reflect the government’s commitment to developing the city’s infrastructure. The Prime Minister’s interaction with locals, including signing autographs and taking selfies with children, added a personal touch to the visit.

Ujjwala Scheme: A Lifeline for Many

Launched in May 2016, the Ujjwala scheme is a remarkable initiative aimed at providing LPG connections to women from BPL families. The scheme has had a profound impact, with Meera representing the 10th-crore beneficiary of this transformative programme.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ISRO's Journey: A Chronicle of Visionaries and Milestones

By Rafia Tasleem

Mussoorie Gears Up to Welcome New Year 2024 Amidst Tourist Influx

By Rafia Tasleem

Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Governance

By Salman Khan

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight

By Dil Bar Irshad

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Launches India's 2024 Calendar: A Year-lo ...
@India · 8 mins
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Launches India's 2024 Calendar: A Year-lo ...
heart comment 0
The T20 Impact on Test Cricket: An Analysis by Sanjay Manjrekar

By Salman Khan

The T20 Impact on Test Cricket: An Analysis by Sanjay Manjrekar
Australia Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Three-Run Win Over India

By Salman Khan

Australia Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Three-Run Win Over India
Mumbai’s Real Estate Market Witnesses 4% Increase in Property Registrations, Highest in 11 Years

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai's Real Estate Market Witnesses 4% Increase in Property Registrations, Highest in 11 Years
Mutual Funds Surge in 2023: A Comprehensive Review

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mutual Funds Surge in 2023: A Comprehensive Review
Latest Headlines
World News
Retirements Reshape US Political Landscape Ahead of Elections
30 seconds
Retirements Reshape US Political Landscape Ahead of Elections
Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt Squad for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
56 seconds
Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt Squad for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
America's Top States for Business 2023: Life, Health, and Inclusion in Focus
1 min
America's Top States for Business 2023: Life, Health, and Inclusion in Focus
Tony Wakeham Proposes Novel Approach to Healthcare Challenges
1 min
Tony Wakeham Proposes Novel Approach to Healthcare Challenges
Aston Villa Triumphs Over Burnley in a Thrilling Premier League Encounter
1 min
Aston Villa Triumphs Over Burnley in a Thrilling Premier League Encounter
Everton's Struggles and Wolves' Rise: A Tale of Two Clubs in December 2023
1 min
Everton's Struggles and Wolves' Rise: A Tale of Two Clubs in December 2023
Manchester City Rises in Premier League with Victory over Sheffield United
2 mins
Manchester City Rises in Premier League with Victory over Sheffield United
Brave Warriors in Ghana: Namibia Begins Preparations for 2023 AFCON
3 mins
Brave Warriors in Ghana: Namibia Begins Preparations for 2023 AFCON
Decoding the Supplement Spree: Healthcare Professionals Weigh In
3 mins
Decoding the Supplement Spree: Healthcare Professionals Weigh In
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
18 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app