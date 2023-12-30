PM Modi’s Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary’s Home: A Rare Glimpse into Ground Reality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s spontaneous visit to Meera’s home in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, marked an unexpected but poignant moment in his tour of the city. The home visit, not planned in advance, highlighted the Prime Minister’s interaction with the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme, a programme that has transformed the lives of crores of women across India.

Tea-Time Conversations and Impactful Initiatives

Modi stopped at Meera’s home for a ‘chai pe charcha‘, a discussion over tea, during which he tasted Meera’s brew, praising it as ‘good, but a little too sweet’. More importantly, he heard first-hand how the government’s initiatives have tangibly improved the lives of Meera’s family. Meera, along with many other women from below poverty line (BPL) families, has benefitted from the provision of free gas and improved housing under the Ujjwala and Awas schemes, respectively.

Unveiling Infrastructure Projects

Modi’s tour of Ayodhya also included the inauguration of infrastructure projects such as the Maharshi Valmiki airport and the renovated Ayodhya Dham railway station. These projects, with total investments amounting to Rs 15,700 crore, reflect the government’s commitment to developing the city’s infrastructure. The Prime Minister’s interaction with locals, including signing autographs and taking selfies with children, added a personal touch to the visit.

Ujjwala Scheme: A Lifeline for Many

Launched in May 2016, the Ujjwala scheme is a remarkable initiative aimed at providing LPG connections to women from BPL families. The scheme has had a profound impact, with Meera representing the 10th-crore beneficiary of this transformative programme.