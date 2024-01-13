en English
India

PM Modi’s Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
PM Modi’s Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India

In a significant event held in Navi Mumbai, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi contrasted the current era’s discussions about mega developmental projects with the conversations from a decade ago that were dominated by high-profile financial scams. The Prime Minister’s remarks underscore the shift from a past marred by corruption scandals to a present focused on large-scale developmental initiatives.

Unveiling India’s Longest Sea Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s longest sea bridge, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, valued at ₹17,840 crore. The Prime Minister emphasized the bridge’s significance as a symbol of a transformed India. He contrasted his government’s commitment to progress and clean governance with the previous administrations’ focus on vote bank politics and self-interest.

Contrasting Mega Projects with Past Scams

The Prime Minister highlighted the completion of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project and contrasted it with past scams. He emphasized the efficient execution of infrastructure projects by the current government as opposed to the previous government’s slow pace of work and questionable intentions. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for the proposed Orange Gate to Marine Drive tunnel project and inaugurated various key infrastructure projects.

Symbol of Commitment Towards India’s Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the completion of the Atal Setu bridge as a symbol of commitment towards India’s growth and contrasted it with past scams. He emphasized the government’s dedication towards completing large-scale projects. Notably, the Prime Minister also praised the efforts of the Maharashtra government and emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment in the development of a magnificent India.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

