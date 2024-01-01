PM Modi’s Southern Visit: A Strategic Move Ahead of Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a visit to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and Kerala to participate in various events and inaugurate an array of development projects. In Tamil Nadu, the PM’s itinerary includes the inauguration of new terminal buildings, railway projects, road sector projects, and a cargo berth. His agenda in Lakshadweep covers the inauguration of projects relating to telecommunications, drinking water, solar power, and health.

Modi’s Visit to the South

On January 2-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be marking his presence in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and Kerala. In Tamil Nadu, he will grace the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli with his presence and inaugurate several development projects amounting to over Rs 19,850 crore. These projects span across various sectors including aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education. He will also inaugurate the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, launch multiple railway projects, and bring to life five road sector projects.

Development Projects in Lakshadweep

In Lakshadweep, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects related to telecommunications, drinking water, solar power, and health. These include the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI – SOFC) project, the Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant, Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC), solar power plant, and renovation of the Primary Health Care facility. Additionally, he will inaugurate the new administrative block and 80 Men barrack in the India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) Complex at Kavaratti.

BJP’s Intensified Publicity Campaign

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the BJP and the central government are ramping up their publicity campaign regarding the welfare and development schemes under the Modi-led dispensation. Various schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Employment scheme, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Oushadhi scheme, Kisan Samman Nidhi, among others are being emphasized. The party is particularly focusing on Andhra Pradesh, with an ambition to win assembly seats and perform well in the constituencies. Local BJP MPs and officials are spearheading the campaign, accentuating the central government schemes. However, it was identified that many people lack ration cards, a prerequisite to apply for the schemes. BJP leaders are interacting with the beneficiaries of these schemes and striving to enroll eligible candidates into these schemes.

