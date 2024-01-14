en English
PM Modi’s Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
PM Modi’s Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again reinforced his commitment to cultural integration and national unity by celebrating the Pongal festival at the residence of Union Minister Dr L Murugan in New Delhi. This tradition, which began last year when the Prime Minister celebrated Tamil New Year at the same venue, illustrates a concerted effort by the government to foster cultural exchange and promote the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ concept.

Embracing Cultural Diversity

The Prime Minister’s participation in Pongal celebrations underscores his outreach efforts to various communities. His recent engagement with Muslim leaders, during which he handed over a ‘chadar’ for Ajmer Sharif Dargah, and his hosting of a Christian delegation during Christmas, are indicative of these initiatives. Modi’s longstanding ties with the Sikh community, as demonstrated by the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and the introduction of ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ to honor Sikh martyrs, further accentuates this trend.

On a global scale, Modi’s outreach extends to his visit to the Imam al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt and the organization of a global Buddhist summit. These engagements reveal a dynamic approach towards embracing cultural diversity, both domestically and internationally.

Political Implications

Modi’s presence at Pongal celebrations at Dr. Murugan’s residence carries significant political implications. Murugan, a member of the Rajya Sabha and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, is planning to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Nilgiri. The Prime Minister’s endorsement could potentially boost Murugan’s chances, while simultaneously reinforcing the BJP’s engagement in the South.

The government’s efforts to promote cultural exchange are further exemplified by events like Kashi Tamil Sangaman and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam. The inclusion of Tamil and Sanskrit in the new education policy is another step towards promoting language diversity and fostering national integration.

Religious Tourism and Opposition Criticism

Despite facing opposition criticism over his participation in the Ram Mandir consecration and accusations of promoting a Hindutva agenda, Modi, along with the BJP, VHP, and RSS, remain committed to the principle of ‘Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vikas’ (trust and development for all). The PRASAD scheme, focused on pilgrimage site development for religious tourism, is a testament to this commitment.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights.

