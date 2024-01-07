PM Modi’s Leisure Visit to Lakshadweep: A Blend of Relaxation and Infrastructural Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a leisure visit to Lakshadweep, delved into the soothing waves of the Arabian Sea, snorkeling amidst the vibrant aquatic life. His transition from the corridors of power to the tranquil beaches was captured in picturesque shots, revealing a rare glimpse of the Indian leader in respite. His visit was not confined to leisure alone; he also inaugurated various infrastructure projects, aimed at uplifting the living standards of locals.

PM Modi’s Adventurous Sojourn in Lakshadweep

During his visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, PM Modi immersed himself in the crystal-clear waters of Agatti Island, engaging in a snorkeling experience that showcased Lakshadweep’s immense tourism potential. Apart from basking in the island’s natural beauty, he also initiated development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore, including the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI – SOFC) project and the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat. The Prime Minister interacted with the locals, expressing gratitude for their warm hospitality and encouraging others to visit the stunning islands.

Indian Navy Operation and ISRO’s Aditya L-1 Mission

On the sidelines of PM Modi’s visit, the Indian Navy conducted an operation, the details of which were not immediately disclosed. In the realm of space exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of the Aditya L-1 mission, marking India’s first solar mission aimed at studying the Sun’s corona.

Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and Other News

The Congress party unveiled the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, presenting its logo, slogan, and objectives as it launched a nationwide movement to unify India and seek justice. Meanwhile, the foundation stone for the Patanjali Gurukulam was laid in Haridwar, marking a significant occasion in religious and educational circles with the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. Further afield, the United States grappled with aviation safety concerns, grounding some Boeing 737 Max 9 planes following an alarming incident with an Alaska Airlines flight. In Bengal, a lookout notice was issued against a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader following an alleged assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers. Amidst these developments, Delhi woke up to a dense fog, disrupting North India with a cold wave causing delays in 22 train services.

