PM Modi to Visit Odisha Twice in February, Inaugurate IIM Sambalpur and Attend Women's Conference

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the coastal state of Odisha twice in February, according to Manmohan Samal, the Odisha unit BJP president. The first visit is scheduled for February 3, where Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Sambalpur. The second visit, tentatively planned for February 10, will see the Prime Minister attending a national level Women's Conference in Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister's Odisha Visit: A Two-Part Engagement

The Prime Minister's visit to Odisha promises to be a significant event, divided into two parts. The first part, on February 3, will see him inaugurate the permanent campus of the IIM in Sambalpur. The second part, tentatively scheduled for February 10, will likely see him attend a national Women's Conference in Bhubaneswar. During this visit, PM Modi may also pay respects at the Lord Jagannath temple and address a public gathering. The final schedule of these visits will be announced shortly.

A Gathering of Women: The National Level Conference

The Women's Conference in Bhubaneswar, organized by the BJP, is expected to attract between 14,000 to 25,000 women from 14 states. This event marks a significant effort by the BJP to make inroads into the female voter base in Odisha, traditionally a stronghold of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The conference underscores the importance the BJP is placing on the women's vote in the upcoming elections.

Additional Engagements in the Coastal Region

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hinted that PM Modi may have other engagements in the coastal region after his February 3 visit to Sambalpur. While the details of these engagements remain under wraps, it is evident that the BJP is making a concerted effort to strengthen its presence and influence in Odisha. PM Modi has also advised his cabinet members to avoid visiting the Ram Temple currently due to heavy rush and potential inconvenience to the public.