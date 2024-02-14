PM Modi to Inaugurate Key Projects in Haryana: Transforming Energy, Urban Mobility, and Healthcare

This Wednesday, the 16th of February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gracing the city of Rewari in Haryana to inaugurate a series of projects that promise to bring significant development to the state. The who's who of Haryana's political landscape, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal, ministers, and MLAs, are expected to be in attendance.

Advertisment

The Crown Jewel: An Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Power Plant

Among the projects lined up for inauguration, the pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Yamunanagar. This is a first for Haryana, and the project, awarded to BHEL, aims to revolutionize the state's energy landscape by enhancing efficiency and reducing coal consumption compared to existing units.

The ultra-supercritical technology, known for its high efficiency and low emissions, is a testament to the government's commitment to sustainable development. This project is a beacon of hope for Haryana, which has long grappled with energy shortages and environmental concerns.

Advertisment

Transforming Urban Mobility: The Gurugram Metro Project

In a bid to address the pressing issue of urban mobility, Prime Minister Modi will also be inaugurating the much-awaited Gurugram Metro project. A long-standing demand for the city, this project is estimated to cost a staggering ₹5,452 crore and will cover the old Gurugram area, providing much-needed respite to its residents.

The Gurugram Metro project is expected to transform the city's transportation scenario, reducing traffic congestion, and improving air quality. This is a significant step towards creating a sustainable and livable city.

Advertisment

Healthcare Leapfrog: The AIIMS Rewari Project

In the realm of healthcare, the Prime Minister will be laying the foundation for the AIIMS Rewari project, which will be the twenty-second AIIMS in India. With an estimated cost of ₹1,231 crore, this project aims to provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of Haryana and surrounding regions.

The AIIMS Rewari project is a significant stride towards achieving the government's vision of affordable and accessible healthcare for all. It is expected to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of quality healthcare services in the region.

Advertisment

The event will be live-streamed in all the assembly constituencies of the district, including Kaithal, Guhla, Kalayat, and Pundri. Beneficiaries of old age pension and disability pensions have been invited to these programs and will be receiving their pension acceptance certificates during the event.

With these projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to drive India's growth story, ensuring that no region is left behind. As we look forward to the inauguration ceremony, the anticipation is palpable. These projects, once operational, will not only bring about transformative changes in Haryana but also serve as a blueprint for development in other parts of the country.

The stage is set for a day of inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies that will redefine the landscape of Haryana. Stay tuned for more updates.