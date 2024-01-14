en English
India

PM Modi to Inaugurate Key Projects in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm EST
PM Modi to Inaugurate Key Projects in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of developmental projects in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on January 16 and 17. This visit, laden with significant undertakings, marks a crucial step in bolstering India’s infrastructure and capacity building efforts.

National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister will unveil the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram in the Sri Sathya Sai district. This initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to enhancing administrative efficiency. The academy, spread over 500 acres, is designed to hone skills in indirect taxation and narcotics control. The Prime Minister’s interactions with Indian Revenue Service trainees and officer trainees from Bhutan are also on the agenda.

Religious Observances and Infrastructure Projects in Kerala

In Kerala, the Prime Minister’s itinerary comprises both religious and infrastructural aspects. He will perform religious observances at the esteemed Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple. From a developmental perspective, he will inaugurate vital projects relating to ports, shipping, and waterways.

Boosting Maritime Infrastructure

The main highlights include the inauguration of the New Dry Dock at Cochin Shipyard Limited, the International Ship Repair Facility, and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi. These projects, cumulatively worth over Rs 4,000 crore, are intended to amplify India’s shipbuilding and repair capabilities, enhance energy infrastructure, and foster EXIM trade. The new dry dock, built at an expense of approximately Rs 1,800 crore, is a marvel of engineering and ranks among the largest marine infrastructures in the region. The ship repair facility, costing about Rs 970 crore, boasts a unique ship lift system and can service multiple vessels simultaneously. The LPG terminal, constructed for around Rs 1,236 crore, has a massive storage capacity of 15,400 MT, aiming to ensure a steady LPG supply to households and businesses.

These significant strides in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala underline the government’s vision to transform India’s ports, shipping, and waterways sector, fostering economic growth, creating business opportunities, and instilling self-sufficiency.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

