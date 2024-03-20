PM Modi Tearfully Remembers Slain BJP Leader 'Auditor' Ramesh in Tamil Nadu Rally

During a heartfelt moment at a rally in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was moved to tears as he reminisced about 'Auditor' V Ramesh, a BJP leader brutally murdered in 2013. Modi's emotional tribute highlighted Ramesh's dedication to the party and his significant role within the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, stressing the loss felt by his absence.

Advertisment

Remembering 'Auditor' Ramesh

'Auditor' Ramesh, a prominent BJP figure and staunch advocate of Hindutva in Tamil Nadu, was fatally attacked at his home in Salem. His murder sparked widespread anger and protests among BJP workers and Hindutva groups, criticizing police negligence and the state's intelligence failure. Ramesh's death not only underscored the challenges faced by BJP workers in the state but also became a focal point for the party's criticisms of the then Jayalalithaa government's alleged indifference towards the safety of Hindutva leaders.

Investigation and Aftermath

Advertisment

The investigation into Ramesh's murder led to the arrest of Bilal Malik and 'Police' Fakruddin, linking them to other attacks on right-wing leaders. Despite numerous delays, the Madras High Court recently mandated the special court to expedite the trial. Modi's personal involvement, including a direct phone call to Ramesh's family and public expressions of dissatisfaction with the investigation pace, highlighted the case's national significance and its impact on Modi's political narrative.

Political Ramifications

The murder of 'Auditor' Ramesh and the subsequent outcry have had lasting political ramifications, serving as a rallying point for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. Modi's emotional tribute not only honored Ramesh's memory but also criticized the Congress and DMK for their alleged anti-Hindu stance, positioning the BJP as the protector of Hindu values in the state. As Tamil Nadu continues to play a crucial role in India's political landscape, the legacy of 'Auditor' Ramesh and the BJP's response to his murder remain significant factors in the party's efforts to consolidate its presence in the region.